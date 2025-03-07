Former home of Tap House Grill in downtown Oswego generating business interest

After being in business in downtown Oswego since 2008, Tap House Grill on Feb. 24 closed its doors. The restaurant was located at 123 W. Washington St. in downtown Oswego. (Shaw Media)

Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty is happy there have been so many business inquiries about the space that recently housed the Tap House Grill in downtown Oswego.

After being in business in downtown Oswego since 2008, Tap House Grill on Feb. 24 closed its doors. The restaurant was located at 123 W. Washington St. in downtown Oswego.

“I spoke with the landlord an hour after the closure was announced and they said that they had already received multiple inquiries,” Leighty said on Tuesday. “And I get calls on it as well. There’s definitely been a lot of interest. It’s just finding the right user.”

Leighty attributed the high amount of interest to its location and the fact that the space has a fully built-out kitchen.

“It comes with all the equipment and everything like that,” he said. “It’s a turnkey restaurant location.”

In 2020, the Oswego Village Board approved an economic incentive and loan agreement worth $100,000 with the owners of the Tap House Grill in Oswego for a proposed renovation of the restaurant.

“We have enjoyed being a part of this town and engaging with this community for many years, and this is not the outcome we wanted,” Tap House Grill had said in announcing in a Facebook post that it was closing. “Unfortunately, with every factor impacting restaurants today, we are just not able to continue to make it work.”

Last year, the Tap House Grill restaurant in Plainfield closed unexpectedly. The Tap House Grill franchise was created in 2006.

Tap House Grill still has locations in St. Charles, Palatine, Lemont and at the Deerfield Golf Club.