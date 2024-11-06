5 things were watching in Kendall County after the polls close

The polls have closed and now the work of tallying the votes begins. Here are five things we are watching for in Kendall County.

Kendall County State’s Attorney

Republican Eric Weis is running for reelection against Democrat Jose Villagrana in a contest between an experienced prosecutor and a political newcomer. Weis has been in the state’s attorney’s office since 1995, and Kendall County State’s Attorney for 18 years. Villagrana, on the other hand, is a Kendall County Sheriff’s deputy with 24 years experience. He has also practiced law for the past 23 years.

Kendall County Circuit Clerk

The Circuit’s Clerk office is at the center of the county’s record keeping, but today it is the prize in a three-way race. Republican Matthew Prochaska has held the position since 2020. He is being challenged by Democrat Tiara McCullough and Bob Allen of the Kendall County Party. Technology has been the theme of this race, with candidates promising to make sure it is used to streamline the process for the office’s constituents.

Kendall County Board District 1

Seven candidates are vying for three open seats in the district, including three Republican incumbents: Scott Gengler, Seth Wormley and Brian DeBolt. This race is one of two that could see history made: if he wins Democrat Jamal Williams would be among the first Black Kendall County Board members. Democrats Zach Turnbow and Ben Schmidt are also vying for seats.

Kendall County Board District 2

Like District 1, District 2 could help make Kendall County history. If she wins, Democrat Savena Joiner, could also be among the first Black Kendall County Board members. This distrct has two open seats with six challengers. Incumbent Republican Dan Koukol is trying to keep a seat, while Republican Diane Selmer and Democrat Zach Bachmann are also running.

Illinois 14th Congressional District

Lauren Underwood (D-Naperville) is running for reelection and hoping to fend of a challenge from Oswego’s James Marter. Underwood has held her seat since 2018, and it was only made safer for her after the redistrcting that followed the 2020 census.