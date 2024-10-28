Election 2024 Questionnaire: Matthew Prochaska, Kendall County Circuit Clerk

Name: Matthew Prochaska

Party: Republican

What in your professional experience best qualifies you for Kendall County Circuit Clerk?

My experience in Kendall County has uniquely prepared me for the role of Circuit Clerk. Since 2020, I have been the Circuit Clerk, where I have worked to modernize the office by increasing online access to court records and information for both the public and legal professionals. My hands-on experience managing the office’s operations, improving transparency, and ensuring that citizens are well-served aligns directly with the role’s mission.

Additionally, I served as a Kendall County Board Member for eight years. This allowed me to gain deep insight into the operations of county government, particularly in judicial and public safety matters, budgeting, and administrative, which are directly relevant to the Circuit Clerk’s responsibilities.

Beyond this, my leadership roles at both the state and national levels, including as President of the Illinois State Association of Counties (ISACo) and my committee chairmanships at the National Association of Counties (NACo), have equipped me with the skills to effectively lead and advocate for the interests of Kendall County’s court system.

For education, I have received the designation of Certified Court Manager from the National Center for State Courts and serve as an instructor at the Illinois Judicial College’s Education Conference, helping clerks and judges get the proper training needed to do their jobs.

Why are you the better candidate?

I am the better candidate for Kendall County Circuit Clerk because of my proven track record of leadership, innovation, and dedication to the community. Over the past four years in this role, I have modernized the office by increasing access to court information online, making it easier for both attorneys and the public to navigate the court system. This effort demonstrates my commitment to improving efficiency and transparency. Additionally, my ongoing involvement in state and national organizations, ensures that I am always up-to-date on best practices, legislation, and innovations that can benefit our county. Finally, the level of training I have received from the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts and the National Center of State Courts and a combination of hands-on experience, strategic leadership, and a forward-thinking approach to the role, ensuring that the office serves the people of Kendall County efficiently and transparently.

What do you think are the three biggest challenges Kendall County will face during the next term, and what solutions do you propose?

a. Managing Population Growth and Its Impact on the Courts: Kendall County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Illinois, and this growth places a strain on the court system. With more residents come more cases, which can lead to delays and a backlog in the court system, and eventually more Judges. To address this, I propose expanding digital solutions and adopting emerging tech such as AI for both public interactions and the processing of files, which would allow us to process cases more efficiently. Additionally, investing in staff training and technology upgrades will help streamline operations and ensure the court keeps pace with the county’s growth.

b. Improving Access to Justice for All Citizens: As our county grows, it’s critical that all residents, regardless of their background or resources, have access to the court system. To tackle this, I plan to continue expanding online services, especially for those who may have difficulty physically accessing the courthouse, and those who do not necessarily understand Legal Information. This includes working with the Judiciary and Court Administration with their Lawyer in the Lobby Program.

c. Adapting to Legislative and Regulatory Changes: The legal landscape of Illinois Courts is constantly evolving, and staying up to date with new laws and court procedures is essential to maintaining an efficient and compliant office. To meet this challenge, I will continue working closely with state and national. By doing so, I’ll ensure that Kendall County adopts best practices and remains compliant with state regulations, while also advocating for reforms that benefit our residents.

The Circuit Clerk’s Office is at the center of sensitive business for many county residents. What do you think is the most important attribute for a Clerk to maintain the integrity of the office and communication with the public?

The most important attribute for a Circuit Clerk to maintain the integrity of the office is transparency. When dealing with sensitive court matters, the public must trust that the office operates openly, fairly, and consistently. Transparency builds that trust, ensuring that records are accurate and accessible to the public, while also safeguarding personal data where necessary. This requires clear communication, timely updates, and easy access to court documents. Additionally, professionalism is key. The office handles confidential and complex matters, so it’s crucial that staff maintain a high level of professionalism, following legal protocols to protect sensitive information while providing excellent service to all residents. Lastly, accountability ensures that any mistakes or issues are addressed quickly and appropriately, developing an environment of continuous improvement.

If you are the incumbent, how have you improved the Circuit Clerk’s Office this term? If you are the challenger, what improvements do you think need to be made and how would you implement them?

As the current Kendall County Circuit Clerk, I have focused on modernizing the office to better serve our growing community. One of the most significant improvements during my term has been expanding online access to court records and other e-services (eCitation, eRecord, and eFiling). These initiatives has made it easier for attorneys, police, and the public to file documents, pay fines, and access important case information without needing to visit the courthouse. This not only increases convenience but also helps reduce wait times and paperwork, improving overall efficiency. Additionally, I have worked to enhance transparency and communication with the public. We have done this by creating a Courthouse app that people can get information on immediately and staff up to date on courtroom changes. Additionally, I have expanded eNotify use to ensure people do not miss their court dates through texting and emails. Staff training has also been a key priority to ensure that the office operates professionally and that our team is equipped to handle sensitive matters with care and confidentiality. These improvements reflect my commitment to modernizing the office, improving access to justice, and maintaining high standards of professionalism.

Do you believe you can serve your constituents in a bipartisan manner? Why or why not?

The role of Circuit Clerk is not a political one; it’s an administrative position focused on ensuring that the court system runs smoothly and efficiently for all residents, regardless of their political affiliations. My experience working as Circuit Clerk has always centered on addressing the needs of the community without partisanship. As the incumbent Circuit Clerk, I am proud to have garnered bipartisan support, including endorsements from Democratic Circuit Clerks in surrounding counties who recognize my commitment to serving all residents of Kendall County, regardless of political affiliation. These endorsements reflect that the position of Circuit Clerk is about ensuring fairness and efficiency in the judicial system, not partisanship. Additionally, I have received endorsements from public employee unions and labor organizations, which support candidates who advocate for workers’ rights, transparency, and accountability in government. These endorsements are a testament to my commitment to ensuring that the Circuit Clerk’s office operates with integrity and that employees within the office are treated fairly and provided with the resources they need to serve the public effectively.