Oswego softball beats Oswego East, improves to 16-0: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Oswego 9, Oswego East 3: Savannah Page tripled in two runs in Oswego’s five-run second inning, and Kiyah Chavez had a two-run single in the inning, homered and drove in four runs for the visiting Panthers (16-0, 5-0 SPC West).

Winning pitcher Aubriella Garza struck out five and scattered seven hits with one unearned run over six innings. Adalynn Fugitt was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Danielle Stone was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Lundin Cornelius had a run scored and RBI for Oswego East.

Marengo 16, Sandwich 6: Sandwich pitchers Aubrey Cyr and Brooklyn Marks combined for seven strikeouts and just one walk, but the Indians (6-8, 3-4 KRC) were hurt by 10 errors.

Marks was 3 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Kayden Corneils was 2 for 4 with a triple and three runs scored.

Baseball

Yorkville 12, Bolingbrook 3: Jailen Veliz was 2 for 3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and an RBI and Nick Parashis was 3 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs as the Foxes (9-7, 3-0) swept the three-game series. Winning pitcher Ryder Fisher struck out eight over five innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits.

Minooka 5, Oswego East 0: Minooka’s Zane Caves struck out nine and the Wolves were limited to one hit, a Devin Wheaton single.

Marengo 10, Plano 4: Jason Phillips was 3 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored and Josh Stellwagen had a double and two RBIs for the Reapers (5-14, 2-6 KRC).

Yorkville Christian 10, Lisle 4: Nolan Hooper was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and an RBI, the Mustangs scored six runs in the fifth and winning pitcher Phoenix Oliver struck out seven in five innings of relief.

Wilmington 13, Sandwich 1

Braden Behringer doubled and drove in the lone run for Sandwich (8-11).

Girls Soccer

Plano 1, Mendota 1: Natalia Constantino scored Plano’s goal on a penalty kick and Layla Miller made 11 saves in goal.

Yorkville 5, Joliet Central 1: Lindsay Ingemunson had four goals and an assist for the Foxes.