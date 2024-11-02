Election 2024 Questionnaire: Savena Joiner, Kendall County Board District 2

Name: Savena Joiner

Party: Democrat

What in your professional experience best qualifies you for a seat on the Kendall County Board?

As a 20+ year veteran teacher, my professional experience has equipped me with the skills and values that strongly align with the responsibilities of serving on the Kendall County Board. I am deeply committed to collaborative decision-making. In my daily work, collaborating with teammates is second nature. We work together to create solutions that address the diverse needs of our students, which requires flexibility, listening, and a shared sense of purpose. These skills are directly transferable to the role of a county board member, where collaboration is key to making decisions that affect the entire community. In addition, I’ve always encouraged community partnership in decision-making processes. Whether working with parents, local organizations, or stakeholders, I believe in the power of including multiple perspectives to arrive at the best outcomes for everyone involved. This focus on community input ensures that decisions are equitable and inclusive. Strong communication skills is another key attribute I possess and believe will be useful in my work on the county board. Whether it’s educating and informing parents, students, or colleagues, or de-escalating potentially tense situations, I know how to communicate in a way that builds trust and understanding. These same strategies would be invaluable on the county board, where it’s important to keep constituents informed and engaged, while also working through conflicts with diplomacy and care.

Why are you the better candidate?

I am the better candidate for the Kendall County Board because I bring a fresh perspective that has never had representation on the board. As someone whose voice and point of view have been overlooked, I represent a demographic that is rapidly growing in Kendall County but has yet to see itself reflected in leadership. This lack of representation means that important issues affecting large portions of our community are not being addressed with the urgency or understanding they deserve.I am committed to serving the entire community, ensuring that everyone feels heard and represented in local government.

What do you think are the three biggest challenges Kendall County will face during the next term and what solutions would you propose?

I believe the 3 biggest challenges Kendall County will face during the next term are property taxes, community expansion/population growth, strain on County Resources (i.e. County Health Department). The most widely discussed challenge of Kendall County are the property taxes. There is great concern in the community regarding our property taxes. One way we can address this concern is to first perform a comprehensive audit of county spending to identify inefficiencies, redundancies, or unnecessary expenditures. Redirecting or cutting costs can alleviate the need for higher property taxes. The next concern would be the rapid growth that is happening in Kendall County. We can address the growing pains that come with an increase in our population by enhancing our infrastructure. We need to ensure that our roads, transportation systems, and public spaces are not only safe but also designed to support current and future growth. The final challenge I see in Kendall County is the need for an adequately funded health department. By ensuring that the county health department receives the funding it needs, and by partnering with local school districts, we can provide essential mental health support to children and families. This will not only benefit our schools by helping students thrive but also contribute to public safety by addressing mental health issues before they escalate.

Why do you want a seat on the board? What goals would you like to accomplish during your term?

I am running for a seat on the Kendall County Board because I believe in the power of community engagement and the need to ensure that all voices, especially those from marginalized communities, are heard in our decision-making process. As our county grows, it is vital that our leadership reflects the diversity of our residents and works collaboratively to address their needs.

One of my primary goals is to strengthen our county health department, especially in addressing the growing mental health crisis affecting our families and schools. Another goal of mine is to increase opportunities for community members to actively participate in county decisions. I believe a more engaged community leads to better solutions, and I will work to build bridges between the board and our residents, ensuring transparency and inclusion in every step of the process.

Do you believe you can serve your constituents in a bipartisan manner? Why or why not?

Yes. I absolutely believe I can serve my constituents in a bipartisan manner. The role of a county board member is to address the needs of the entire community, and those needs (safe neighborhoods, access to good jobs, affordable housing, and well-maintained roads) are not confined to political affiliations. These are shared priorities that goes beyond party lines, and as a member of the county board, my responsibility is to work toward solutions that benefit everyone, regardless of their political beliefs

As Kendall County continues to grow in population, what is the best way to address the additional traffic caused by the growth? How can the Kendall County Board prepare the county’s infrastructure and help municipalities do the same?

The best way to address the additional traffic is to develop a comprehensive plan that evaluates high-needs areas based on research, traffic studies, and community input. We’ll need to identify areas of congestion and rapid population growth in order to prioritize where road expansions and/or additional traffic lights are most urgently needed. The Kendall County Board can play a key role by collaborating with municipalities and regional transportation authorities to create a long-term infrastructure plan that not only meets current demands but also anticipates future growth.