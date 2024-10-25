Election 2024 Questionnaire: Eric Weis, Kendall County State’s Attorney

Name: Eric C. Weis

Party: Republican

Why did you choose law as your profession? What in your legal experience best qualifies you to be Kendall County State’s Attorney?

When I began with the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office back in 1995, I knew that I wanted to be a prosecutor. I love being in court, prosecuting violent criminals, advocating for victims, and representing the people of Kendall County. Every day, I am in our courtrooms prosecuting all types of violent criminals such as First-Degree Murder, domestic strangulation cases, sexual abuse and sexual assault of children, and sexual assault of adults.

As your State’s Attorney for the last 18 years, I already have the proven experience to do the job right. The role of the State’s Attorney requires expertise in prosecuting criminal cases, managing over twenty employees, and seeking justice, even when the decision is not always popular. Nearly 30 years of prosecuting violent criminals in Kendall County means that the residents of Kendall County have a proven, experienced leader to continue to keep Kendall County a wonderful place to live.

Why are you the better candidate for Kendall County State’s Attorney?

In the role of State’s Attorney for Kendall County, experience is the most important aspect. I have nearly 30 years of prosecutorial experience right here in Kendall County and 18 years of being your State’s Attorney. I am the only candidate for State’s Attorney that has ever prosecuted a criminal case. The role of State’s Attorney is too important to entrust to someone with no experience.

What do you think are the three biggest challenges the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office will face during the next term and what solutions would you propose?

The three biggest challenges during the next term would be:

The impact of the Pretrial Fairness Act and the added workload created by issues still present in today’s legislation. I would collaborate with legislators to correct the issues that still exist with the legislation. Additionally, I will continue to collaborate with other members of the court system, law enforcement and the county board to ensure that we all have the necessary resources to allow for justice to be served for everyone.

The retention and recruitment of Assistant State’s Attorneys. Since the Covid Pandemic, it has been harder to encourage law students and young lawyers to become prosecutors. We will need to make sure there is adequate funding to pay a competitive wage to these professionals who work long hours, deal with tragic and violent issues daily, and must be in the courtroom every day representing Kendall County. We need to look towards the General Assembly to contribute funding to continue to support those that keep our community safe.

The mental health crisis and the impact on the criminal justice system. Too often the criminal justice system becomes a warehouse for those with mental health issues. As State’s Attorney and an executive committee member of the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Association, I have and will continue to collaborate with legislators to increase the number of beds and facilities needed to treat those waiting in custody so that their mental health issues can be addressed quickly.

What is the most important goal you would want to accomplish if elected?

My goal is to seek justice for every victim of a crime. I have strived to do that every day for nearly 30 years and will continue to do so as your State’s Attorney. It is a privilege to serve as your State’s Attorney and one that I do not take lightly. As your State’s Attorney, I will always seek justice. My advice to criminals – do not commit your crimes in Kendall County.

Do you believe you can serve your constituents in a bipartisan manner? Why or why not?

Yes. While we are elected in a partisan election, politics have no place in the State’s Attorney’s Office and has never been a consideration in my 18 years as your State’s Attorney. A victim of a crime does not care what political party you are from; they only want the best representation. They deserve an experienced prosecutor in their corner to hold the offender accountable and to ensure that justice is served. My experience make me the only choice in this election.

Every day, I collaborate with elected officials and other State’s Attorneys from both political parties. I am proud of my work with them to pass important legislation in Springfield. As State’s Attorney, I am honored to be endorsed by both Republican and Democratic State’s Attorneys who know that my proven experience and leadership makes me the best candidate for Kendall County State’s Attorney.

The Pretrial Fairness Act that curtailed cash bail has been in effect for a little over a year. How do you think it has affected criminal justice in Kendall County?

Since the implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act last year, we have seen an impact on our criminal justice system. Our court system is seeing more repeat offenders, which has caused an increased workload for the Court, Circuit Clerk’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, Court Services, and especially the State’s Attorney’s Office. With judges limited on which violent or repeat offenders can be detained, victims have become increasingly concerned with their safety. While there are some good aspects of the Pretrial Fairness Act, more can be done in Springfield to balance the rights of the accused with the rights of victims and society.