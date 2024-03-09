Election 2024 Questionnaire: Scott Gengler, Kendall County Board District 1

Scott Gengler, a candidate for Kendall County Board District 1 in the March primary election, answered these questions from the Shaw Local News Network.

Full Name: Scott Gengler

What office are you seeking? Kendall County Board District 1

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? Kendall County Board 6/2018-present

City: Yorkville

Occupation: Financial Advisor

Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/Gengler4KendallCountyBoard?mibextid=opq0tG

In light of the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the county should address the challenges?

Currently Kendall County does not have any challenges with the influx of immigrants into the Country. But our plan is to partner with local Counties that have the resources and the funding to meet the needs of the influx of migrants.

What are the top issues facing your county and what would you like to do to address those issues?

Taxes: Work with state legislators to help lesson the burden on the property owners. Also, work with local economic development groups to promote Kendall County for commercial growth.

Should counties do more to expand access to county government?

Kendall County is always looking for ways to best serve its residents.

What challenges is the region facing in terms of attracting business and tourism?

Kendall County has a great location with access to major thoroughfares(55,80, and 88) multiple rail lines, and decent proximity to Chicago airports.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Local businesses are always at the heart of a successful community. I have worked to hire an Economic Development Coordinator for Kendall County. The Coordinator is currently helping to promote, educate, and collaborate with local business owners.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

There are many levels of local government that the County Board collaborates with to do what is best for the residents. The State’s Attorney Office would provide guidance with the County Board in these types of agreements.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird and his office does an excellent job policing crime and partnering with local police to ensure residents of Kendall County are safe and crime is handled efficiently and effectively.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

The Kendall County Highway Engineer Fran Klaas has both a 5 year plan and also a Long Range Transportation Plan. Many roads and bridges within the plan need replacement or widening.

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not?

I support the Constitution of the United States.

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

Tax incentives are used to attract commerce and larger businesses to a given area. Currently Kendall County is at the crossroads of commerce and economic growth. The County has a policy to address abatement in regard to a tax incentive. They should only be used if there is a short and long term advantage to the residents and businesses of the County.

How would you classify the state of public health in your county? Do you believe access to affordable healthcare is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

Our Health Department Executive Director RaeAnn Van Gundy and her staff have done an excellent job battling with extreme stresses of healthcare within the County. The Health Department does an outstanding job providing world class services and resources to the residents.