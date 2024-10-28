Election 2024 Questionnaire: Bob Allen, Kendall County Circuit Clerk

Name: Bob Allen

Party: Kendall County Party

What in your professional experience best qualifies you for Kendall County Circuit Clerk?

I served as the Yorkville City Treasurer and was appointed to the Yorkville City Council. Our duties involved many hours of paperwork and review of legal documents.

Why are you the better candidate?

The courts in Kendall County represent fairness and justice. I can serve as Circuit Court Clerk without control of the Kendall County Republican Central Committee.

What do you think are the three biggest challenges Kendall County will face during the next term, and what solutions do you propose?

The Kendall County Republicans are the Big Government Party in our county. When the tiny “Kendall County Party” took them to court, they repeatedly stated that individuals have no say. They cared little that they were violating the law to save money for their candidates’ campaigning.I sat in that courtroom for months before they finally admitted that they were violating the election laws. It was a total waste of taxpayers’ money. Because I pay property taxes in Kendall County, I was one of county taxpayers who had to pay the bill for this farce.

We need to maintain the integrity of the justice system and the courts to give people a government that they can believe in.

The Circuit Clerk’s Office is at the center of sensitive business for many county residents. What do you think is the most important attribute for a Clerk to maintain the integrity of the office and communication with the public?

Independence. Sometimes political leaders can financially benefit from property owners losing their farms. As Circuit Court Clerk, I can uphold the honor of the system and prevent the most greedy and the most politically powerful from being treated in a preferential manner.

If you are the incumbent, how have you improved the Circuit Clerk’s Office this term? If you are the challenger, what improvements do you think need to be made and how would you implement them?

If I am elected as Circuit Court Clerk, I would replace a Republican. If the people of Kendall County support me, it would be a stark warning against government overreach that we witnessed here. Even though I would face daily opposition from the Republic Central Committee, I would strive to provide outstanding service in the face of such adversity. We need efficient courts to ensure that justice is upheld and that freedom is protected.

Do you believe you can serve your constituents in a bipartisan manner? Why or why not?

As a member of the Kendall County Party, I have not gotten financial support from a national party that is funded by entities outside the United States. As the legacy parties are becoming more extreme, more violent and more anti-American, an independent group like the Kendall County Party is more focused on the freedom and justice for all. We are not paid to do the bidding of outsiders who don’t care about us.