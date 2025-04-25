Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Yorkville

Shaw Local file photo - The Kendall County Coroner’s Office will host a Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday in Yorkville. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office will host a Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday in Yorkville.

The drop-off location will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kendall County Government Campus in front of the Richard A. Randall Public Safety Center, 1102 Cornell Lane.

This event is part of Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Take Back Initiative and is being hosted in partnership with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, the Oswego Police Department and the Yorkville Police Department.

In addition to prescription medications, this site will also accept used or unused medical sharps for destruction as well as unexpired diabetic supplies and medications for donation to Insulin For Life.

IFL is a nonprofit that sends donated supplies to help patients in over 74 developing nations.

Drop offs will be collected in a drive-thru area, and no information is collected from participants. This is a safe, anonymous and quick method of disposing of expired, unused or unwanted medications.

For more information about county take back events, go to takeback.kendallcoroner.org. The Coroner’s Office can also be reached at at 630-553-4200 or takeback@kendallcoroner.org with any questions.