Yorkville to seek $3 million grant for downtown renovations

Continuing the downtown Hydraulic District’s make-over, the Yorkville City Council is exploring a grant to create a one-way, decorative street containing walking and bike paths to help revitalize the area.

At the Aug. 13 City Council meeting, City Administrator Bart Olson said creating a one-way street from the corner of IL Route 47 to Rivers Edge Park will optimize traffic flow, enabling the community to better enjoy the area for recreation and community events.

The City Council is already working on renovation plans for the Hydraulic District, renovating business facades, installing decorative entryways for visitors, and creating a grassy events area with a music stage.

“We saw in the last grant program how excited the business community was for something to happen here,” said Olson to the Council. “Anything that leads to a change in the roadway pattern we would have to run past the businesses.”

Olson said the Council previously approved plans to improve the area’s pedestrian corridors around the railroad tracks to maximize safety and ease of usage. The plans involve shrinking the roadway, turning it into a one-way to direct cars away from the railroad tracks and to provide space for parallel parking.

Olson said the design will enhance the downtown’s visual character and spur economic activity.

The Illinois Transportation Enhancement Grant could provide up to $3 million for projects improving transportation safety and efficiency for pedestrians.

City staff have applied multiple times over the past several years but have not been awarded the grant since the 2010s for improving bike trails.

Some aldermen, including Ward 2 Alderman Craig Soling, said they support utilizing the grant for transportation improvements but want to see the money spent on other areas of the town so they don’t just focus on developing the downtown district.

Olson said the city may also consider improving connections between trails, paths and sidewalks outside the downtown area.

A public hearing on the East Hydraulic Street Project proposal is currently scheduled for the Sept. 10 City Council meeting. A formal vote will take place at the Sept. 24 meeting.

The grant will be awarded in Spring 2025.

Long-term planning models by City Staff show massive mixed-use business and residential developments running along the proposed one-way street. The model also includes a new parking lot adjacent to the Fox River. Such developments would dramatically alter the current visual layout of the downtown district.