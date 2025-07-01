Main Street reconstruction to have little effect on Freedom Days Parade in Sandwich

The Main Street reconstruction project will have a minimal effect on the Sandwich Park District’s Freedom Days Parade on July 5.

The parade route will change slightly because of the project.

“The parade route is exactly the same with the exception that we’re going east of Main Street to Eddy Street,” Sandwich Park District Executive Director Bill Novicki said. “That’s the only difference. Our goal was to try to keep the route as close to the same as possible.”

Sixty groups from across the area are set to participate in the parade. Lifelong Sandwich resident Denise Curran will be the parade’s grand marshal.

A 1965 Sandwich High School graduate, Curran’s career included teaching and counseling positions at Hinckley-Big Rock High School, DeKalb schools and various regional education programs until her retirement in 2019.

Sandwich Park District’s Freedom Days Parade marches through downtown Sandwich in 2023. (Eric Schelkopf)

Curran also has been involved in many community activities over the years.

“She’s been a huge, huge asset to the community,” Novicki said. “She’s done a lot of volunteering.”

The parade starts at 10 a.m. A map of the 2-mile parade route is posted on the park district’s website at sandwichparkdistrict.org.

Among the groups set to participate in the parade is the 10th Illinois Infantry Regiment Civil War Reenacting Group.

“They’re going to be walking in the parade, shooting muskets and whatnot,” Novicki said. “We really love that. That’s kind of a fun one. We also have the Sandwich Early Day Engine Club. They bring out engines and tractors as well."

This is the 41st year of the Freedom Days event. The park district took it over about 10 or 15 years ago, Novicki said.

“Our tradition for the Fourth of July events is to have them on the Saturday closest to the 4th,” he said. “Some years it is before the Fourth of July, and some years it is after. A lot of surrounding towns have a tradition of holding their festivities on the Fourth of July. We try not to compete with other communities.”

After the parade, the celebration will continue with a host of activities at the Sandwich Fairgrounds at 1401 Suydam Road. That includes a petting zoo and pony rides at 4 p.m., a bags tournament at 4:30 p.m., live music by the band Forget Hannah at 5 p.m. and a kids pedal pull at 6 p.m.

The fireworks show will begin at dusk. Entrance to the fairgrounds is $10 per vehicle (cash).

“It always is an amazing show,” Novicki said. “We have a really good fireworks company that we work with.”

The rain date for both the parade and fireworks show is July 6. More information about the day’s activities can be found on the park district’s website at sandwichparkdistrict.org.