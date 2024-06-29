Yorkville City Council OKs planning contract for downtown Hydraulic District

The intersection of Route 47 and Hydraulic Avenue in downtown Yorkville, looking to the southeast. (Mark Foster)

The Yorkville City Council approved June 25 a downtown grant planning support contract with the Lakota Group for the Grainco Farm Supply Property in the heart of the downtown Hydraulic District.

The proposed grant is for a fixed rate of $24,925, plus reimbursable expenses.

Alderman Chris Funkhouser voted present. Alderman Craig Soling was absent. The rest of the City Council voted in approval.

City staff inquired about planning assistance to renovate and re-energize the downtown district with various architect firms that have completed other cities’ downtown space projects. The city previously worked with the Lakota Group in 2016 on city planning efforts.

The City Council looks to use the imagery, graphics, and budget estimates developed by the Lakota Group for inclusion in an Illinois Rebuild Downtowns and Main Street grant application due July 22.

The City Council will be asked to approve the project components for the grant application at its July 9 meeting.

Proposed improvements

According to the Lakota Group’s preliminary report, their vision for reinvestment and economic development includes:

• a performance stage

• open event spacing for public gatherings

• future bike trail connections

• a welcoming gateway arch

• festival-style lighting features

• artistic paving individual to Yorkville.

The proposal also includes

• public art and wall murals

• train track buffering with landscaping berms/fences

• creative business upper-level outdoor dining spaces

• and rear building facade improvements.

Apart from the privately-owned businesses and properties, the east portion of this district containing remnants of old industrial use have been purchased by the city along with other properties in the immediate area to ensure their full redevelopment vision of the downtown area.

According to city staff, Mayor John Purcell has been receiving excited feedback for the overall reinvestment and rejuvenation plan.

“The mayor and the city have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from local businesses regarding the development of this property,” said city staff. “We also heard from a few business owners at a recent City Council meeting where they expressed their enthusiasm and support.”

Board appointments

The City Council unanimously voted to reappoint four candidates to city boards and commissions.

These candidates are Kelly Diederich and Sash Dumanovic for Park Board, Tara Schumacher for Library Board and Ruben Rodriguez for Fire and Police Commission.

When reached for comment, city staff said, “Their dedication as unpaid volunteers is commendable as they invest their time to benefit our community. Their roles are crucial in assisting our Council with final decisions.”

The mayor’s office and the City Council is currently seeking to fill vacancies for both the Library Board and Planning and Zoning Commission.