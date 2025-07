The theme for Plano Methodist Church vacation Bible school is “Meet the Disciples” where children discover how the 12 disciples learned, grew in their faith and shared Jesus with others.

The school will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 8-11 for students age preschool through seventh grade. Please register children at www.planomethodist.org.

Donations are $10 for each child and includes a T-shirt and refreshments. For more information, call Plano Methodist Church on 630-552-3700.