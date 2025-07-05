Plano Library hosts weekly preschool story time

The Plano Library offers preschool story time from 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. Mondays through July 14.

The program involves simple stories, music, movement activities and a simple craft. Each week will feature a different color of the rainbow.

The program is for independent children aged 3 to 5 years without an adult. Registration is required.

The Plano Library hosts free community programs for kids and adults this summer. Register for adult programs by calling 630-552-2009 and for kids programs by calling 630-552-2025.