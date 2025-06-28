Learn about Kendall’s farming heritage with Conversations with Farm Kids

Join the Oswegoland Heritage Association at noon on Saturday, July 12, 2025, for Conversations with Farm Kids at the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk Street in Oswego. (Photo provided by Oswegoland Heritage Association)

Between the 1950s and 1980s, the Oswego area transitioned from a farming community to a fast-growing Chicago exurb.

Children who grew up during that era saw the character of northern Kendall County change before their eyes.

Join the Oswegoland Heritage Association at noon on Saturday, July 12, to explore that era with Conversations with Farm Kids at the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St. in Oswego.

Admission is $5 by preregistration or at the door, with proceeds benefiting the museum.

Heritage association board member Linda Heap Dean will lead a discussion with a panel of former farm kids who will share stories of their roles on the farm, looking for companionship where the nearest neighbor might have been a mile away and balancing schoolwork with participating in extracurricular activities as their families health with changes brought about by advances in technology and demography.

Comments and questions will be entertained after the panel discussion. Call 630-554-1010 for more information on this program or to register in advance.