Embodying the spirit of service, Montgomery honors the volunteers of the year

The Village of Montgomery honored community members dedicated to service during the Volunteer of the Year Recognition at Village Hall. (Photo Provided By Chris Rizzuto/Chris Rizzuto Photography)

Driving across Mill Street Bridge in Montgomery, colorful flower boxes decorate the passage across the Fox River, commemorating the individuals and groups who make Montgomery a special home.

During the annual Volunteer of the Year Recognition, a pivotal member of the Beautification Committee was honored, along with several other luminaries who constantly strive to improve the community.

Gathering with family and friends at Village Hall, the ceremony was about sharing a special moment to give back to the seven individuals and one nonprofit who have provided so much to the community.

Village President Matt Brolley awarded each recipient with a special commemoration while thanking them for their service.

“They really make Montgomery what it is,” Brolley said during the June 23 Village Board meeting. “We wanted to find the people who make the community great.”

While honoring and detailing each recipient’s service, Rosie Boeing, the village’s community engagement and event coordinator, said acts of service inspire and uplift the entire community.

“Whether it’s through serving as a voice and an advocate for the voiceless, making the holidays extra magical, ensuring those in need still have food on their tables, bringing history to life through preservation and restoration, peer-to-peer interactions, or lending a hand wherever it’s needed, these individuals embody the spirit of service that defines our community,” Boeing said.

Volunteer of the Year Awards Nancy Tranby, of Montgomery, is bestowed the "Heart of the Community" award by Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley during the town's Volunteer of the Year Recognition at Village Hall. (Photo Provided By Chris Rizzuto /Chris Rizzuto Photography)

The Heart of the Community award was bestowed upon Nancy Tranby, a long-time member of the Beautification Committee, helping plant the commemorative flowers along Mill Street Bridge each spring and assisting with holiday décor judging. Tranby also embodied the town’s jolly holiday spirit for decades as the village’s Mrs. Claus figure.

“She is a cherished pillar of the community, known for her warmth, dedication, and tireless volunteer spirit,” Boeing said. “Her legacy is one of kindness, service, and a deep love for her community.”

The Youth Impact award went to Bob Mehrens, an advocate for children in foster care through the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) non-profit. Mehrens also mentors new volunteers for CASA and collaborates with child-welfare professionals.

“He has served as a powerful voice for children who have been removed from their homes, ensuring their needs are heard and their futures are protected,” Boeing said. “He continues to make a profound impact on the lives of vulnerable children in our community.”

The Community Impact award was given to Alecia Wahl who runs a local food pantry for up to 15-25 needy families through the St. Olaf Church.

“She provides not only food and household essentials, but also dignity, privacy, and a deep sense of care to every person who walks through her doors,” Boeing said. “She remembers names, listens with empathy, and ensures that each family knows they are seen, valued, and never alone.”

The Nonprofit Organization Impact award was dedicated to the Dickson-Murst Farm Partners who bring local history and farming heritage to life for younger generations. The group restores historic farm buildings, organizes community educational events, and enlightens visitors through storytelling of Montgomery’s agricultural roots.

“They create meaningful experiences that not only celebrate heritage but also support the vital work of the Conservation Foundation,” Boeing said. “Their efforts are a blend of preservation, education, and community spirit.”

The Rising Stars award was bestowed upon Harper Ault, Madelyn Gordon, Katelyn LaMonica and Ava Yarbough, for their leadership at Special Stars, Inc. a dance studio for children with disabilities.

“With hearts full of kindness and a deep commitment to inclusivity, they lead by example, offering friendship, encouragement, and unwavering support to every dancer,” Boeing said. “These volunteers create a space where evert dancer feels seen, valued and celebrated.”

To learn more about the award program and details of how to get involved in the community, visit montgomeryil.org.