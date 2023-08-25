Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires four patrol deputies

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired four deputies to fill vacancies in the patrol division.

Efren Casas, Jr., Robert Chavez, Brian Evans and David Friedman were sworn in Aug. 23 by Sheriff Dwight Baird.

The new deputies will began Basic Police Training Academy on Aug. 28. Upon completion of the academy, they will be paired with experienced field training officers for an intensive 16-week field training program, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Casas studied at Pennsylvania State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in law and society. He served in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years and worked as a teacher in the Chicago Public School system for three years before being hired by the Sheriff’s Office.

Chavez worked at Proell, Inc. for 10 years and volunteered as an auxiliary deputy at the Sheriff’s Office.

Evans studied at Lewis University and earned a degree in aviation and flight management. He worked as a commercial pilot and flight instructor before working at Weathertech for 22 years. He also volunteered as an Auxiliary Deputy at the Sheriff’s Office before being hired.

Friedman worked at Revv Aviation as an aircraft mechanic and served for three years in the Israeli Defense Force before being hired by the Sheriff’s Office.