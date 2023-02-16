Yorkville police arrest suspect in child sexual assault, abuse case

YORKVILLE - Police have arrested an 81-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault and abuse of a child over a four-year period while he was living in Yorkville.

In a statement, Yorkville police said Gonzalo Ortiz, 81, with a last known address in the 100 block of West Park Avenue, Sugar Grove, has been charged with four felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and 10 felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Police said the arrest of Ortiz and the charges are the result of an investigation that began on Dec. 28 when they learned that Ortiz allegedly had sexually molested a family member in Yorkville between June 2018 and December 2022.

Police said Ortiz turned himself in to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Feb. 15.

He is being held without bond at the county jail and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 16.

Police said in the statement the charges are an accusation and the defendant is innocent until proven guilty.