Thank you letters to Kane County veterans:

Donald J. Gawlik: Thank you for stepping up and choosing to serve when many others didn’t. You’ve helped to make this world a better place with your courage, sacrifice and dedication to our country. No words could ever express how much that means. Amy Newman

Eugene Whitaker: Eugene, I want to thank you for giving yourself to serve our country. I know these last three years dealing with cancer have not been easy, but you are so strong and brave. Thank you for being a blessing to me, so I can take care of my mother. You served 20 years in the army, plus you served 20 years serving youth. You are their example to be a better person in this world. Again, thank you and love you. Jenise Collins

Richard Charette: Richard is a Vietnam helicopter combat vet. He served when he was only 18 years old in 1968. He is now 80 years old and has done much for the James Lovell Veteran administration and hospital, volunteering to visit old vets whom have no family to visit them in their last hours. It’s documented that he would take his sweet dog there to bring some levity to these old soldiers.

Can’t say enough about this wonderful man and soldier. Elissa Bettcher

R. Frias: Thank for your service during O.I.F. and O.E.F.

The wait was long but blessed, and [I’m] thankful you made it back home. Nessa Frias

Michael A. Preston: Thanks for your service to our country, Dad. We are proud of you! James Preston

Justin Morgan: Thank you for your sacrifice, duty and service to our country. Without veterans like you, we would not have the freedom or opportunities we do. Emily Holder

Edwin Gutt, Jr.: Thank you Dad, for your love of God and [our] country throughout your 93 years of life... and each day the sun rises and sets! Your selfless devotion is an amazing example of sacrifice and commitment to serving your nation - the good ole’ U.S. Though we can never repay you or ALL of the men and women who have served and those on watch today, we say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. We are forever grateful. God bless. Jody Wendt

James Marlette (Frenchie): Frenchie, you left us in November 2023. [We’ll] never forget your stories of Vietnam that you shared, your battle wounds and what you overcame after surviving a shot in the head. No words can express how much you were appreciated! Love you and miss you. Thank you for your service. Lisa Ciccone

Sgt. Steven Edward Hines: Thank you for your selfless act for our freedom. Thank you for your service from 1977 to 1990. And thank you for all that have served: service members, police and fire personnel. Stand tall. Kathleen Hines