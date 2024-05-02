Letters: Kane County First Responders - We Thank You!

First Responder James Olsen: Thank you for protecting and serving the community for over 20 years. No matter how rough a shift may be, you still get up every morning excited to put on the uniform and you take pride in your work. Thank you for being the hero we all need. Robin Olsen

First Responder Trevor Olsen: Trevor is my 24 year old son and he has made me son proud. He works for Northothers. As a fireman/paramedic and is totally dedicated to helping others. He doesn’t let anything get in his way. Sandy Olsen

First Responder Jean Lowe: Selected as Advocate Sherman Hospital’s 2023 Nurse of The Year for her exemplary demonstration of Advocate Health Care’s core nursing values and unwavering delivery of best-in-class care. Jean’s nursing career spans 42 years, 26 of which have been at Advocate Sherman Hospital. Prior to joining the outpatient team, she worked in the emergency department where she spearheaded the quality review committee to ensure department is performing at the highest level possible. Beyond her clinical skill, Jean is known for her compassionate care and ability to meaningfully connect with patients of any background or demeanor. Thank you, Jean! Elizabeth Blasko

First Responder Julie Naleck: She is a highly skilled, extremely knowledgeable, compassionate team player who consistently displays and promotes the highest ethical standards. She effectively demonstrates the true meaning of patient/family partner and advocate. Dave Naleck

First Responder Linda Brennan: Responders are so important! Linda Brennan

First Responder Batavia Tea: While each responder always does their best, it’s the TEAM effort that makes it happen. Thank You Heroes. Carol Partington

First Responder Mary Genevieve Kreiner: Your resilience, compassion, and dedication inspire beyond measure. From your courageous start as an EMT during the pandemic to your fearless pursuit in male-dominated firefighting, you embody the true essence of heroism. Your unwavering commitment to aiding others, even in the face of adversity, is a testament to your remarkable character. Your collaboration with “Within Thin Lines” showcases your selflessness and dedication to the well-being of fellow first responders. Thank you for your service, your sacrifice, and your unwavering dedication to making our community safer. Mary Genevieve Kreiner, you are a true hero deserving of the utmost recognition. Zoeie Kreiner