Woman found dead after Kane County apartment fire

AURORA – A woman was found dead inside an apartment after firefighters responded to a triggered fire alarm at a four-story building in Aurora on Tuesday, authorities said.

Crews responded to the alarm at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at the building in the 900 block of North Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they saw residents already evacuating. Light smoke was coming from the second floor, according to a news release from the Aurora Fire Department.

Crews saw a unit on the west end of the building that was filled with smoke. They found a small fire inside the bedroom and extinguished it quickly, authorities said.

The woman, 39, was found dead inside the apartment, authorities said. She has not been identified as of Tuesday night. Her cause of death remains under investigation. An autopsy by the Kane County Coroner’s Office to determine cause and manner of death is expected Wednesday, according to the fire department.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the victim,” Aurora Fire Chief David McCabe said in a news release. “We are working closely with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Coroner to understand how this tragic incident occurred. Even a small fire can have heartbreaking consequences, particularly when someone faces serious health or mobility challenges.”

Authorities said the woman was the only occupant in the apartment.

No other injuries were reported. The apartment unit was declared uninhabitable.

As of Tuesday, authorities said they don’t suspect foul play in the woman’s death. The fire appears to have been accidental, according to the release.

An investigation remains ongoing through the Aurora Fire Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.