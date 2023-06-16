June 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Girls Soccer: 2023 Kane County Chronicle All-Area team

By Jacob Bartelson
St. Charles East's Mackenzie Loomis (6) winds up to kick on goal during soccer match between Burlington Central at St. Charles East. March 28, 2023.

Led by 2023 Kane County Chronicle Girls Soccer Player of the Year Bella Najera of St. Charles North, here is the 2023 Kane County Chronicle Girls Soccer All-Area team:

Macey DeMoss

Macey DeMoss, Rosary, senior, forward: DeMoss had 18 goals and 20 assists this season. She finished with 90 career varsity goals.

Kaneland senior Brigid Gannon. Photo courtesy of Kaneland Athletics.

Brigid Gannon, Kaneland, senior, forward: Gannon had 30 goals and 11 assists and was an all-sectional honorable mention, Interstate Eight all-conference selection and conference co-MVP.

Batavia senior Kailey Hansen. Photo courtesy of Batavia athletics.

Kailey Hansen, Batavia senior, midfielder: Hansen had six goals and four assists and was named all sectional, all-DuKane Conference and team MVP.

Geneva senior Rilee Hasegawa. Photo courtesy of Geneva Athletics.

Rilee Hasegawa, Geneva, senior, midfielder: Hasegawa, a three-year-starter, was DuKane All-Conference and Academic All-Conference and an IHSSCA All-State selection. Hasegawa had 16 goals and 11 assists and was voted team MVP.

Kaneland senior Emily Kunzer. Photo courtesy of Kaneland Athletics.

Emily Kunzer, Kaneland, junior, midfielder: Kunzer had 18 goals and 12 assists and was an all-sectional selection, Interstate Eight all-conference and conference co-MVP.

St. Charles East sophomore Sidney Lazenby. Photo courtesy of East Athletics.

Sidney Lazenby, St. Charles East, sophomore, goalkeeper: Lazenby had a sparkling 0.85 goals allowed average and had 10.5 shutouts in net. Lazenby was an all-sectional honorable mention.

St. Charles East junior MaKenzie Loomis. Photo courtesy of East Athletics.

Mackenzie Loomis, St. Charles East, junior, defender: Loomis, who was one of the Saints’ key pieces on defense, helped St. Charles East to 12 shutouts. Loomis had nine goals and three assists.

St. Charles North senior Bella Najera. Photo courtesy of St. Charles North athletics.

Bella Najera, St. Charles North, senior, forward

The two-time DuKane Conference Player of the Year and 2023 Golden Boot Winner, Najera scored 20 goals and had nine assists for the sectional champion North Stars. Najera was named a United Soccer Coaches All-American.

St. Charles North junior Laney Stark. Photo courtesy of St. Charles North athletics.

Laney Stark, St. Charles North, junior, forward

Stark had 17 goals and four assists in her first varsity season at St. Charles North. Stark was named all-sectional and an all-DuKane Conference selection.

Geneva senior Bella Walls. Photo courtesy of Geneva Athletics.

Bella Walls, Geneva, senior, defender

Walls, a three-year starter, wasn’t subbed out all season, coach Megan Owens said. Walls was DuKane All-Conference, Academic All-Conference and earned IHSSCA All-Sectional honors.

St. Charles East senior Grace Williams. Photo courtesy of East Athletics.

Grace Williams, St. Charles East, senior, forward

Williams, an IHSCA All-State selection and DuKane Conference and all-sectional selection, had 29 goals and nine assists.

Honorable mention: Lily Coats (Geneva), Ava Elders (Burlington Central), Kayla Floyd (St. Charles North), Sophie Kirsten (St. Charles North), Kara Machala (St. Charles East), Lily Figueras (Batavia), Alli Saviano (St. Charles East), Avery Solomon (Batavia), Abby Vichich (St. Charles North).

