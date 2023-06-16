Girls Soccer: 2023 Kane County Chronicle All-Area team

Led by 2023 Kane County Chronicle Girls Soccer Player of the Year Bella Najera of St. Charles North, here is the 2023 Kane County Chronicle Girls Soccer All-Area team:
Macey DeMoss, Rosary, senior, forward: DeMoss had 18 goals and 20 assists this season. She finished with 90 career varsity goals.
Brigid Gannon, Kaneland, senior, forward: Gannon had 30 goals and 11 assists and was an all-sectional honorable mention, Interstate Eight all-conference selection and conference co-MVP.
Kailey Hansen, Batavia senior, midfielder: Hansen had six goals and four assists and was named all sectional, all-DuKane Conference and team MVP.
Rilee Hasegawa, Geneva, senior, midfielder: Hasegawa, a three-year-starter, was DuKane All-Conference and Academic All-Conference and an IHSSCA All-State selection. Hasegawa had 16 goals and 11 assists and was voted team MVP.
Emily Kunzer, Kaneland, junior, midfielder: Kunzer had 18 goals and 12 assists and was an all-sectional selection, Interstate Eight all-conference and conference co-MVP.
Sidney Lazenby, St. Charles East, sophomore, goalkeeper: Lazenby had a sparkling 0.85 goals allowed average and had 10.5 shutouts in net. Lazenby was an all-sectional honorable mention.
Mackenzie Loomis, St. Charles East, junior, defender: Loomis, who was one of the Saints’ key pieces on defense, helped St. Charles East to 12 shutouts. Loomis had nine goals and three assists.
Bella Najera, St. Charles North, senior, forward
The two-time DuKane Conference Player of the Year and 2023 Golden Boot Winner, Najera scored 20 goals and had nine assists for the sectional champion North Stars. Najera was named a United Soccer Coaches All-American.
Laney Stark, St. Charles North, junior, forward
Stark had 17 goals and four assists in her first varsity season at St. Charles North. Stark was named all-sectional and an all-DuKane Conference selection.
Bella Walls, Geneva, senior, defender
Walls, a three-year starter, wasn’t subbed out all season, coach Megan Owens said. Walls was DuKane All-Conference, Academic All-Conference and earned IHSSCA All-Sectional honors.
Grace Williams, St. Charles East, senior, forward
Williams, an IHSCA All-State selection and DuKane Conference and all-sectional selection, had 29 goals and nine assists.
Honorable mention: Lily Coats (Geneva), Ava Elders (Burlington Central), Kayla Floyd (St. Charles North), Sophie Kirsten (St. Charles North), Kara Machala (St. Charles East), Lily Figueras (Batavia), Alli Saviano (St. Charles East), Avery Solomon (Batavia), Abby Vichich (St. Charles North).