Girls basketball: Lauren Slagle explodes for 16 points, 14 rebounds; Geneva outlasts St. Charles North

ST. CHARLES – The last rebound secured proved to be the fitting final act for Geneva.
After a missed St. Charles North 3-pointer in the final seconds, Lauren Slagle, the Geneva senior forward, was the one to corral both arms around the ball – an instance she did plenty in the Vikings’ 54-46 victory over the North Stars on Thursday.
Slagle, who already tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds in their first meeting back on Dec. 9, followed up with a commanding 16-point, 14-rebound second act on the road roughly two months later.
All the evidence needed to know how active the Grand Valley State recruit was on Thursday can be found in the redness and scratches all over her arms entering locker room at halftime.
The relative risk, so to speak, that comes with being a consistent physical presence underneath the basket was very much rewarded in the stat sheet.
“That’s the game of basketball,” Slagle said. “You’re going to get cuts. You’re going to get scratches. You just have to push through it. The student section is going to yell at you, but kind of just have to block everything out.”
Geneva (20-3, 10-0) took just a 31-26 lead at half despite outrebounding the North Stars 21-9.
“We talked about it at halftime,” Geneva coach Sarah Meadows said. “That was one of our musts: We beat them on the boards the first time, and we wanted to do that again. ... [Second-chance rebounds were] a huge difference.”
“I told her at halftime, she was just tough tonight,” Meadows said on Slagle. “She was flexing. Her arms were all scraped up, and she’s like, ‘Yeah, earning it!’ She just played [a] tough, solid game for us.”
With the North Stars battling some foul trouble, junior standout Reagan Sipla — unavailable during the December contest for an injury — scored 10 of her 18 total points in a see-saw third quarter.
The North Stars were able to claw within a possession a handful of times. Just as Geneva appeared to be running away with the game following Rilee Hasegawa’s 3-pointer with 3:39 left in the third quarter, St. Charles North had a response.
Sipla (18 points, five rebounds) hit a layup followed up by Alyssa Hughes’ steal and score. Sipla nailed a 3-pointer to pull within 41-39, but Vikings senior Cassidy Arni (13 points, five rebounds) countered with one of her own to stop the building North Stars’ momentum.
Geneva took a 48-41 lead into the final quarter, one which was largely safe from harm. Arni’s baseline runner with 1:10 left to go up 54-46 was ultimately the clincher.
Hasegawa had 13 points and four rebounds, while Leah Palmer had 12 points and six rebounds to pace Geneva, who outrebounded the North Stars collectively 34-21.
“They’re big, and they’re strong. We knew that,” North Stars coach Mike Tomczak said. “That was no surprise. There were some things we talked about in practice specifically technique-wise that we didn’t do a great job executing. But they’re big and strong. They’re tough for a reason. It was the glass. It was absolutely the glass.
“[Slagle] is terrific. I thought her and Arni killed us the first time we played. I thought it was more of a balanced effort this time, but [Slagle] takes up space, she hit a 3. ... We need to do a better job of closing out and not giving her that baseline, because that really hurt us a couple of times, and it forced [Katrina] Stack to rotate over and got her in foul trouble early. That’s tough. She’s such a huge anchor for our defense.”
St. Charles North (20-5, 9-2) was also paced by Hughes’ 16 points and Julia Larson’s four points, two steals and a pair of rebounds.
“Something we said [postgame was]: The first time, it was not competitive, largely,” Tomczak said. “This time, that was a really good high school basketball game. That was four quarters of going toe-to-toe with, for my money, the best team in the state.
“So our girls know now that they can play with anybody, and if they didn’t before, they do now.”