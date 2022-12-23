Girls Basketball notes: Batavia junior Brooke Carlson reaches 1,000 career points

Points #999 & #1000



Congratulations @Brooke_carlson1



Brooke reaches 1,000 points in just 62 games at BHS. That's the fewest games in school history to achieve that total.@BataviaAthletic @JakeBartelson @jlemonDH @dhpreps @prephoopsjacob@KentuckyPremier @ILPrepsInsider pic.twitter.com/XdsgJew2Fb