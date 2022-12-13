Girls Basketball notes: Page Erickson takes huge strides, helping fill Burlington Central’s scoring void

Burlington Central had to find a way to replace an average of nearly 30 points per game this season due to key graduations. The Rockets graduated the likes of Taylor Charles, now a freshman at Princeton, as well as Becca Carani and Rylie DuVall, a total of 29.3 points per game combined.
Senior Page Erickson is so far exhibiting a key cog to make up for it. A three-year varsity player, Erickson now is getting her chance as a starter.
In the Rockets’ 44-17 win over Dundee-Crown on Dec. 2, Erickson had 12 points and four rebounds. Nearly a week later in a 46-16 win over Crystal Lake Central, Erickson led Burlington Central with 17 points and four steals.
“I’ve had troubles in the past with confidence,” Erickson said. “I knew this year, I needed to push through that and [Sam Origel, Emma Payton and I] mainly had to pick up more of the offensive [production].”
One way to work through becoming more confident on the court is simply being on it as much as possible.
“After practice, I stay and get a lot of shots up,” Erickson said. Coach [Collin Kalamatas] is really good about seeing if I’m struggling, re-assuring me and giving me some confidence.”
Kalamatas characterizes her as a “basketball junkie.”
“She plays year-round [for AAU]. She’s taken some big strides each year,” Kalamatas said. “We knew going into this year we’re going to have to have her, Sam Origel and Emma Payton all take larger steps into some bigger roles offensively. Page has been doing an awesome job with that. She rode the rollercoaster a little bit earlier in the year with some good games, bad games, but she’s really starting to look like she’s getting more comfortable being our offensive leader out there.”
“I feel like I’m a pretty good all-around person on offense,” Erickson said. “I like driving to the lane. I’ll shoot open shots. In transition, I like driving to the hoop.”
Payton a ‘matchup problem’ for Burlington Central
Not to be overlooked, either, is Emma Payton, a junior for Burlington Central.
Payton most recently had nine point, nine rebounds and four steals for the Rockets in a 36-31 loss to Prairie Ridge on Dec. 9.
“She’s been shooting it well,” Kalamatas said. “She’s been knocking down quite a bit of outside shots for us. We’ve really trying to get her in the mix a little bit around the basket because she does have that ability as a 6-foot, wing-type player. She can shoot it from the outside, but she can be a matchup problem, too, if we’re able find her on the inside.”
“We’re looking to find that balance being able to work her in and out. She’s kind of a similar situation to Page. She was a sophomore on varsity last year. Now is in that next step of the progression in her game. She’s taken, actually, a really big leader role for our team as a junior. A lot of our kids really look up to her with some off the court stuff, too, so Emma has been a joy to be around.”
Stack ascending for St. Charles North
Katrina Stack’s three-pointer is certainly an asset for St. Charles North.
Stack, the North Stars junior, had 17 points in their 65-44 loss to Geneva on Dec. 9. 15 of those points came in the second half from beyond the arc.
“She’s such a talented kid,” North Stars coach Mike Tomczak said. “She works so hard and those so many things that she does for a girl her size that other girls can’t do. I’m so proud of how she’s been able to grow as a player and as a person.”