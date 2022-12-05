Wrestling: 2022-2023 Kane County Chronicle wrestling preview capsules

The 2022-2023 wrestling season is underway. Here are previews of teams from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.
Batavia
Coaches: Scott Bayer, girls; Ryan Farwell, boys
Top athletes: Noah Ajazi, sr., 160; Cael Andrews, sr., 145; Lily Enos, fr., 100; Kaden Fetterolf, sr., 152; Ino Garcia, jr., 113; Amelia Howell, jr., 135; Aiden Huck, jr., 126; Sydney Perry, jr., 145.
Outlook: Perry is unquestionably the most accomplished female wrestler in the state. The Bulldogs’ junior was crowned the first state champion at the inaugural girls state tournament last season in Bloomington when the finals draw fell at 138 pounds. Perry then went on a rampage, claiming a national championship in North Dakota before placing runner-up at the Pan-Am games in Argentina and capping her remarkable run with a fifth-place medal at the Junior World Championships in Rome. Bayer will devote his energies entirely to the Bulldogs’ girls program this winter. “(Perry) is really a fantastic human,” Bayer said. “I am trying to work on her leadership skills. The high school season is kind of a warm-up for her.” Longtime assistant Farwell takes over the boys reins from Bayer. Fetterholf and Garcia have grand designs after finishing runner-up and fourth at 138 and 106 at the Class 3A state finals last February.
Burlington Central
Coach: Vince Govea (sixth season)
Last season: 11-17, 1-8 FVC
Top returners: Austin Lee, so. (120); Doug Phillips, jr. (126/132); Victoria Macias, so. (110); Soraya Walikonis, so. (120)
Top newcomers: Henry Deering, fr.; Zane Afeef, jr. (152); Jonah Cahvez, so. (160/170)
Worth noting: The Rockets are trying to build off last season when they won their first Fox Valley Conference dual. Govea has a large group of juniors and sophomores this season that will enter the varsity lineup and try to continue what they started last year after finishing close in a few duals. “They have a chance to make a name for themselves in the Fox,” Govea said. “Ever since we switched over, it’s been a struggle for us, wrestling against these bigger schools.” … Macias returns after finishing fourth in the 110-pound state tournament last season. She, along with Walikonis, who also qualified for the girls state meet, will try to advance further and compete more this year. … Lee and Phillips are expected to step up with the varsity roster after Lee was a state alternate last year. “We’re looking forward to seeing what some of our young kids can do,” Govea said. … Deering will make an impact as a freshman after placing at the Illinois Elementary School Association state meet as an eighth grader.
-- Michal Dwojak
Geneva
Coach: Tom Chernich
Top athletes: Maguire Hoeksema, sr., 152; Dylan Konkey, sr.,160; Joe Pettit, so., 220; Matthew Salzman, so., 132; John Schmidt, sr., 195; Joey Sikorsky, sr., 106.
Outlook: The Vikings have an all-senior core of ranked competitors in Hoeksema, Konkey, Schmidt and Sikorsky. “I believe all four should make it downstate,” Chernich said. “They’re great kids; they lead by good examples.” Geneva will undoubtedly be tested in the DuKane Conference by such state-ranked gladiators as St. Charles East, Glenbard North and Batavia. Rebecca DiSilvestro, a 105-pound junior, is the Vikings’ lone girl in the program.
Kaneland
Coach: Kenny Paoli
Top athletes: Christian Duffing, sr., 152; Caden Grabowski, sr., 132; Max Pietak, sr., 195; Kamron Scholl, jr., 120; Brooklyn Sheaffer, so.,120; Dyani Torres, so., 135.
Outlook: Grabowski and Pietak ushered in the invitational calendar with championship efforts at Rockford East last weekend. “Our goal as a team is to have at least 20 dual wins and to have at least two individual (Class 2A) state qualifiers,” Paoli said. “We have a solid group of seniors.” Sheaffer and Torres headline the eight-member Knights’ girls squad. “We are expected to have a full girls schedule,” Paoli said “Dyani was one match away from placing at state (last season).”
Marmion
Coach: Nate Fitzenreider
Top athletes: Collin Carrigan, jr. 160; Tegan Chumbley, sr., 152; Jameson Garcia, sr., 126; Jack Lesher, jr., 182; Teddy Perry, sr., 220; Donny Pigoni, jr., 113; Sean Schenk, sr., 285; Santino Scolaro, sr., 145.
Outlook: Garcia, the reigning Class 3A state champion at 113 pounds, leads a powerful Marmion squad that has ambitions for a team state title this winter. The Harvard-bound Garcia powered the Cadets to a prestigious national tournament title in Iowa over the weekend. Garcia and St. Charles East defending 120-pound state champion Ben Davino are on a collision course this season at 126 pounds. “I am looking for that match to happen,” Garcia said. “I continue to do what I do and work on the small details. I am looking for small improvements.” Lesher and Carrigan were fourth and fifth last winter in Champaign.
St. Charles East
Coach: Jason Potter
Top athletes: Austin Barrett, sr., 285; Gavin Connolly, jr., 152; Ben Davino, jr., 126; Tyler Guerra, jr., 132; Brody Murray, jr., 160; Lane Robinson, sr., 152; Ethan Penzato, sr., 132; Wrigley Schroeder, sr., 113..
Outlook: Potter minces no words when describing the potential of the current St. Charles East roster. “If we’re healthy, this team is better than any team that has ever come through here,” Potter said. “We think we can contend for the whole thing. It will be a matter of capitalizing.” Davino has never been bested by an Illinois athlete in storming to back-to-back state championships. Guerra was third in Champaign last February at 132 pounds. St. Charles East has 10 returning sectional qualifiers, and its high-octane lineup also includes three exceptional newcomers. Jayden Colon was a Class 2A state champion for Montini last season; AJ Marino was a former Texas state runner-up, and Dom Munaretto (106) enters his freshman year with international-championship experience.
St. Charles North
Coach: David Drews
Top athletes: Kim Deguia, 120; Jack Karsten, 126; Alex Kuchta, 195; Nate McLoughlin, 160; Som Naidu-Khin, 220; Liam O’Brien, 132; Matthew Plumb, 170; Colin Thompson, 145.
Outlook: The North Stars’ upper weights would be bolstered immeasurably by the return of star athlete Drew Surges. Drews was unavailable for comment and could neither confirm nor deny Surges’ participation this winter. In all likelihood, O’Brien would be the North Stars’ best bet to make a postseason run.
St. Francis
Coach: Eric Kirkman
Top athletes: Jaylen Torres, fr., 285; Tyler Wood, sr., 285.
Outlook: St. Francis’ program has been restored after being suspended last season. Kirkman has the unenviable task of building from scratch as the Spartans will start the season with eight total athletes in the program. But Kirkman has two solid building blocks this winter in bookend heavyweights Wood and Torres, a senior and freshman, respectively. “I think the sky is the limit for Tyler,” Kirkman said. “We are trying to build a culture for the freshmen who come out next year. (Wood) is hungry to get back on the mat after two years off.”