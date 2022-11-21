November 21, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar
Sports - Kane County

Boys Basketball: 5 Players to Watch in the DuKane Conference

By Jacob Bartelson

Wheaton Warrenville South's Tyler Fawcett (23) shoots the ball in the post over St. Charles North's Mason Siegfried (2) during a basketball game at St.Charles North High School on Friday, Jan 21, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Jack Ambrose, Batavia, forward, senior

Ambrose is simply going to have to be a major piece for the Bulldogs this season. With his size and shooting ability, he should be that and more for them this year.

Batavia Bulldogs logo

Batavia Bulldogs logo

Mick Lawrence, Geneva, guard, senior

Lawrence is a three-year varsity player and has demonstrated to be a steady point guard as he develops. Add in his 12 points per game last season, Geneva has a crafty, skilled guard to throw at teams once again.

Geneva's Michael Lawrence (2) finds room to work around Lake Park's Vito LaGioia during WednesdayÕs boys basketball game in Roselle. (Paul Valade pvalade@dailyherald.com)

JJ Hernandez, Glenbard North, forward, junior

Hernandez was an all DuKane Conference selection last season and that type of play should continue on into this year. At 6-5, Hernandez should be heavily involved in all phases.

Braylen Meredith, Wheaton Warrenville South, forward, senior

Meredith is one of the few returners from that 29-3 team last year, but Meredith brings obvious size and rebounding underneath the basket. Couple in his immense athletic ability, he’ll be a matchup problem for teams.

Wheaton Warrenville South's Braylen Meredith (25) defends the paint against Glenbard West's Braden Huff (34) during their Bartlett class 4A Sectional final game at Bartlett High School on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Mason Siegfried, St. Charles North, guard, senior

Siegfried projects to be more improved and a force for the North Stars. Now that eight seniors from last year’s team is graduated, look for Siegfried to become a top point guard.

Lake Park's Matthew Zakic (23) takes a shot over St. Charles North's Mason Siegfried during Tuesday's boys basketball game in St. Charles.

Lake Park's Matthew Zakic (23) takes a shot over St. Charles North's Mason Siegfried during Tuesday's boys basketball game in St. Charles. (Paul Valade pvalade@dailyherald.com)

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsKane CountySt. Charles North PrepsBatavia PrepsGeneva PrepsWheaton Warrenville South PrepsGlenbard North PrepsPremium