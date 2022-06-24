June 24, 2022
Girls Soccer: Kane County Chronicle all-area team

By Jacob Bartelson

St. Charles North’s Bella Najera (17) kicks the ball during a Tri-Cities Night game against St. Charles East at Geneva High School on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Here is the Kane County Chronicle Girls Soccer All-Area team:

Mia Anzalone, Batavia, senior, defender: The Carleton University commit helped Batavia to 12 shutouts and a 0.65 goals allowed average in front of Aubrey Hahn. Anzalone was All-Conference and All-Sectional.

Anna Champine, St. Charles East, senior, center back: Named All-State and DuKane All-Conference, Champine had seven goals and six assists.

Macey DeMoss, Rosary, junior, forward: DeMoss, a Metro Suburban All-Conference selection, had a whopping 42 goals and 21 assists in Class 1A for the Royals.

Brigid Gannon, Kaneland, junior, forward: Gannon led the team in scoring with 25 goals, had eight assists and was an All-Conference selection after coming back from an ACL tear.

Ryan Gianfrancesco, Batavia, senior, forward: The DuKane Academic All-Conference and All-Sectional selection had 11 goals and five assists to lead the team in both categories.

Aubrey Hahn, Batavia, senior, goalkeeper: The DuKane Conference Goalie of the Year, Hahn, an All-Conference, All-Sectional, All-State (IHSSCA) and All-American (USC), will be playing at the University of Iowa. Hahn had 12 shutouts and a 0.65 goals allowed average.

Emily Kunzer, Kaneland, sophomore, defender: Kunzer had eight goals and five assists for the Knights and was co-MVP of the Interstate 8 Conference.

Bella Najera, St. Charles North, junior, midfielder: The DuKane Conference Player of the Year, Najera had 19 goals and six assists for the North Stars.

Sidney Timms, St. Charles North, senior, defender: Timms was named DuKane All-Conference and was an IHSSCA All-Sectional selection.

Isabella Walls, Geneva, junior, defender: An Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional selection, Walls was DuKane All-Conference, DuKane Academic All-Conference and won Geneva’s Unsung Hero award.

Grace Williams, St. Charles East, junior, midfielder: The 2022 Kane County Chronicle Girls Soccer Player of the Year, Williams scored 25 goals and had 11 assists in leading the Saints to a sectional title.

