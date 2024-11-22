YSB’s Compassion in Action Fund Helps Those with Unique Needs'

Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley has the privilege of serving over 5,500 individuals each year throughout northern Illinois, including many in Kane County. These children, teens, and families each come to us with unique and challenging needs. Some problems are easily solved though, when you have a little cushion in the budget.

To help meet those kinds of needs we have our Compassion in Action Fund. This money is made available by our generous donors to meet the needs that fall outside of our state-funded services.

The flexible fund serves many purposes. It can help meet urgent needs of our clients in crisis or provide for some much needed ‘extras’ for the kids in our care. The caseworkers who serve kids directly apply for these micro grants when they are needed.

Earlier this month, the fund purchased new dance shoes, so that a growing ballerina has the equipment she needs to pursue her passion.

In another case, the fund helped Kelsy get set up in her own apartment, when she aged out of foster care.

“Moving from foster care and into my own apartment is exciting, but stressful. I’m lucky to have my YSB caseworker Linsay helping connect me with all the supports I still need and getting my home set up,” she said. “Compassion in Action funds helped me with basics like sheets and towels. There’s so much to think about when moving into a new place!”

When you plan your end-of-year charitable donations, please support the Compassion in Action Fund at YSB to help us keep solving these kinds of problems.

To donate and learn more about what YSB does, along with employment opportunities, please visit www.ysbiv.org

Youth Service Bureau

424 W. Madison St.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: 815-433-3953

Email: contactus@ysbiv.org

