Grow Pansies for Multi-Season Fun, Color

With names including “Come and Cuddle Me” and “Frizzle Sizzle Lemonberry,” pansies are made to be loved. These cool weather plants thrive in fall and spring, welcoming the seasons with their cheerful heart-shaped petals and vibrant colors of velvety purples, pinks, yellows, and more.

Are pansies annuals or perennials? They’re actually both; they’re classified as biennials, or short-lived perennials. With proper care, pansies can last for up to three years, according to the experts at Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center in Elburn.

These happy, round-faced flowers are most comfortable in temperatures between 45-65 degrees F. Although they aren’t heat tolerant, they are very hardy, able to withstand a light frost and continue blooming. Some enthusiasts say that pansies can bloom until buried in snow, then pop back up smiling next spring.

To keep this flower blooming for multiple seasons, deadhead spent blooms from the base of the stem. After the bloom has dried up, pinch off the entire bloom plus the stem, which will give energy to the rest of the plant to encourage more flowers.

Not only do pansies last long and are beautiful garden gems, they’re also edible, packing a punch with vitamins A, C, and E. Pansies that haven’t been treated with chemicals can be added to salads for a festive pop of color and flavor, or can be candied for a dessert garnish.

Since pansies can be challenging to grow from seeds, gardeners may prefer to buy established plants from Countryside Flower Shop for best results. For a double whammy of color next spring, you can opt to plant this year’s pansies over garden beds planted with bulbs for next year.

You can enjoy the pansies now, and again next year along with spring blooms of tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths.

For more information about caring for pansies, please contact:

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center

42W075 IL Rt. 38

Elburn, IL

Phone: 630-365-5665