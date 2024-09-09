National Healthy Aging Awareness Month with Heritage Woods of Batavia

September is National Healthy Aging Awareness Month, which aims to bring awareness to good health and wellbeing as we get older.

Healthy aging, especially in seniors, is promoted year-round, but the extra emphasis on resources and good habits during September is a key initiative to begin and maintain healthy aging practices.

Healthy Lifestyle = Healthy Aging

Developing sound, proactive health habits throughout our lifespan is the key to aging well. But even for those who haven’t always maintained a healthy lifestyle, it’s never too late to start.

Taking steps to improve your overall health can be even more impactful as we get older because we become more aware of our physical and mental conditions and our needs.

Supportive Living Communities and Healthy Aging

Helping seniors stay active – and proactive – toward their wellbeing is one of the many ways supportive living communities carry out the idea behind National Healthy Aging Awareness Month. This is because communities like Heritage Woods of Batavia provide the resources, activities and encouragement needed for seniors to develop healthy lifestyle practices. These include:

Moving – Exercise programs and even just short walks are key to maintaining strength, lowering stress, and improving heart health.



Diet – Limiting sugary snacks and focusing on healthy meals every day help you control weight, have good energy, and avoid diabetes and obesity.



Staying social and active – Engaging with neighbors, family, and friends for entertainment and other activities you’ve always enjoyed are important for good mental health and positive attitudes.



Establishing proactive, healthy habits like these will clear the way for a routinely healthy lifestyle, which becomes more important as we age.

For more information on how supportive living communities can help older adults maintain healthy, active habits, visit gardant.com/heritagewoodsbatvia or call us at 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510