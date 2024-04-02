The Value of Personalized Care in Supportive Living

A supportive living community is more than just a welcoming and comfortable environment for seniors to call home. It provides many services designed for a personal touch that make daily life easier and more enjoyable.

Here are just a few ways that supportive living complements an individual’s abilities and preferences for a more fulfilled, proactive style of living.

Daily Exercise and Activities

Exercising regularly – even something as simple as a short walk – lowers stress, reduces blood pressure, and controls body fat. These are all key factors for heart health and overall well-being. With exercise rooms and plenty of weather-permitting outdoor activities, there is no shortage of ways to stay active and healthy in a supportive living community.

Healthy Diet Plans

Supportive living also helps establish and maintain personalized, healthy eating habits. Fresh meals are prepared throughout the day, along with hearty snacks that can help round out a healthy diet. When combined with exercise, a good, clean diet goes a long way to establishing overall health, strength, and vitality.

Health Assessments and Medication Reminders

Because many seniors take multiple medications – both prescriptions and over-the-counter products – daily reminders are important to keep any medications, and even vitamins, on the right track. This is another way a supportive living facility like Heritage Woods of Batavia can help. With medication set-up and scheduling, plus health monitoring and assessments from the on-site CNA staff, residents receive the personalized care and assistance they need.

These are just a few ways the amenities and personal services for each resident can help seniors with daily activities in supportive living. For more information, visit gardant.com/heritagewoodsbatvia or call us at 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510