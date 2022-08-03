A Senior with Alzheimer’s Says, “I Want to Go Home.” What Should You Do?

Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 3 million seniors in the United States every year.

It is a progressive brain disease with many symptoms such as memory loss and confusion. Research shows that one of the most common, especially in the early stages, is repeating questions or statements such as “I want to go home.”

Hearing seniors say this, or something similar, is just one example of the mental disfunction caused by Alzheimer’s. Seniors with the disease tend to repeat this phrase, even if they actually are at home.

When this happens, how should you respond?

In many cases, the elderly person isn’t referring to the actual home, but rather that they are feeling a sense of unease or anxious. They may also be expressing nervousness or frustration.

It is helpful, then, to respond in a way that is calm and reassuring. Going along with them in this conversation is okay, just be careful not to over-promise anything. Remain genuine but acquiescing to their concerns creates a sense of ease.

You may also want to test different responses to see which gets a better reaction.

Try to alter the direction of the conversation or gently encourage them to focus on a different subject altogether. Helping them start a new discussion on something they have experienced or sharing fond memories of something, or someone can help them focus. This should also give you an opportunity to check if any physical pain or discomfort is present.

Additionally, when a senior with Alzheimer’s repeats things in this way, they may simply be referring to a sense of home – a place where they can feel comfortable and relaxed. This is just one of many benefits of supportive living communities. The relaxed, warm, welcoming environments always provide the sense of home for residents and their families.

For more information, visit our website or call us at 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510