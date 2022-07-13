Beginning the Search for Senior Living

People are living longer than ever before. In the past twenty years, the global life expectancy has risen by more than six years according to a study by the Global Health Observatory.

This leads to an increase in the senior population, and the need to provide the right living facilities.

For many, the search for senior living – including assisted or supportive living communities in particular – can seem daunting. But with some planning and a well-rounded approach, finding the ideal community for yourself or an older loved one, at least to understand your options, is much more manageable. Here are some important tips to get started:

Understanding Senior Living

Independent Living – This is for active and independent seniors with little or no health concerns. Similar to an apartment or condo community but often with maintenance, dining and social programs.

Assisted Living – This is to help people be as independent as they can but help as needed.

Supportive Living – This type of senior living is for those who retain their independence but need some assistance to do so.

Memory Care – This is a type of care for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia. It’s a similar community as assisted and supportive living but with additional cognitive care and programs.

Determine Your Budget and Lifestyle Requirements

Senior living costs vary depending on the community and what insurance will cover. Supportive living costs, for example, are subsidized and accepts Medicaid. It is a good idea to meet with an experienced financial advisor to help plan out the financial aspects. Additionally, you’ll want to list the features and services that are required. These may include things like dining quality, proximity to family, entertainment or hospitals, transportation options, staff-to-resident ratio, and the types of floorplans and amenities in the community.

Visit Before Making Any Decision

Even if you have everything carefully planned out and are satisfied with all the information you’ve received, it’s still crucial to visit – and revisit – the facilities you’re considering. Nothing will help you determine if it’s the right environment better than being there yourself. Get feedback from current residents and staff. Ask questions. Take stock of everything you experience. This will help guide your final decisions.

These are just a few helpful guidelines to follow if beginning the search for assisted, supportive, or other senior living may be an option.

