Every May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, affecting people of every age, gender, and ethnicity. By the age of 70, one out of every five people will develop some form of the disease.

Fortunately, skin cancer is highly preventable, and most forms are easily treatable and curable.

As we age, our skin becomes more susceptible to damage from UV rays, but there several things you can do right now to help reduce your risk of developing skin cancer. Here are some tips to keep in mind as we spend more time outdoors as the weather continues to warm up.

Always use sunscreen. Make sure to apply sunscreen that is SPF-15 or higher, about 20-30 minutes before going outside. Reapply the sunscreen throughout the day if you are going to be outside for a lengthy amount of time.



Make sure to apply sunscreen that is SPF-15 or higher, about 20-30 minutes before going outside. Reapply the sunscreen throughout the day if you are going to be outside for a lengthy amount of time. Cover your skin. This may seem counterintuitive when you’re enjoying the warm sunshine, but clothing can be one of the best defenses against too many harmful UV rays. If you balance your exposed skin time by covering up with clothing, wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses, this will greatly aid in minimizing the effects of sun damage.



This may seem counterintuitive when you’re enjoying the warm sunshine, but clothing can be one of the best defenses against too many harmful UV rays. If you balance your exposed skin time by covering up with clothing, wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses, this will greatly aid in minimizing the effects of sun damage. Don’t ignore the shade . Shaded areas outside are not just cooler than direct sunlight, they also protect you from too many direct rays. Seeking shade is a great way to enjoy the outdoors while reducing your time in the sun.



. Shaded areas outside are not just cooler than direct sunlight, they also protect you from too many direct rays. Seeking shade is a great way to enjoy the outdoors while reducing your time in the sun. Be careful of the burn . If your skin is fair or you burn easily, you should be especially careful outside. The odds of developing melanoma doubles if you’ve had more than five serious sunburns throughout your life.



. If your skin is fair or you burn easily, you should be especially careful outside. The odds of developing melanoma doubles if you’ve had more than five serious sunburns throughout your life. Get an annual skin exam. Self-exams are fine, but they should never replace thorough exams conducted by a professional. Your physician can help set your mind at ease about any concerns and provide detection and treatment at any stage should a sign of skin cancer be present.



These are just some of the important considerations for defending against skin cancer while maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle in a supportive living community.

For more information or questions, visit our website or call 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510