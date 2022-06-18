Letter: Time for Illinois to ban assault weapons

To the editor:

Assault weapons are weapons of war. In minutes, a shooter can destroy the lives of so many. None of us are safe. Not at work, the doctor’s office, restaurants or even our schools, which leaves our precious children vulnerable. In Uvalde, Texas, it again showed that the “good guys”with guns can’t protect people against a man with an assault rifle.

Illinois needs to ban assault weapons. We need to prevent mass shootings and a sensible way to do this is to remove and destroy assault weapons.

Linda Robertson

St. Charles