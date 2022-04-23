Letter: Community call to action for invasive buckthorn

To the Editor:

May is invasive species awareness month in the state of Illinois and the perfect time to get outside and remove invasive species from your yard. Invasive plants can be detrimental to ecosystems because they outcompete the native species, which negatively impacts the entire ecosystem. In fact, invasive species have a major impact on decreasing the variety of life on Earth.

In the Chicago area, one invasive species that is problematic is the shrub/small tree buckthorn (Rhamnus cathartica). Buckthorn is an ornamental non-native plant that was used for landscaping. However, based on the stress it causes to our native plants and animals, six species of buckthorn are listed on the Illinois Exotic Weed Act, which makes them illegal to plant, distribute or sell without a special permit issued by the Department of Natural Resources.

Buckthorn is a tricky plant to get rid of because it has an extremely long growing season and produces lots of seeds that are spread throughout the area by birds. As buckthorn spreads and the population grows, it competes for resources with our native species. The large buckthorn population negatively impacts native animals, alters soil and chokes out native plants.

For several years, the Geneva Natural Resources Committee and volunteers have been removing buckthorn in Fabyan Forest Preserve to protect native plant species. However, it can be a losing battle because birds can transport buckthorn seeds from yards back into the preserve. To successfully eradicate buckthorn, we need to take a look in our backyards to identify and remove any buckthorn that is growing there. Plus, getting rid of buckthorn in your yard will leave room for native plants and animals to thrive.

Now is the perfect time to take action by looking for buckthorn in your own backyard.

Suggested steps for identification and removal:

Look for buckthorn leaves. Buckthorn leaves are not quite perfectly opposite each other, have slightly jagged edges and are about 1.5 to 3 inches in length. The leaves come out in early spring and stay out until late fall.

Look for thorns. Be careful! Buckthorns have modified thorn-shaped leaves that can be prickly. Sometimes the “thorn” is flanked by two buds.

Examine the bark and berries. Buckthorn bark is dark in color (gray to brown) and rough. When you peel away the bark, the under layer has an orange color. Female buckthorn plants produce dark purple berries.

Remove and treat the buckthorn. Cut buckthorn down as low to the ground as possible. Then treat with an environmentally friendly herbicide. Buckthorn is stubborn, so be sure to check back in a few weeks and retreat if necessary. Monitor each summer to continue treating as needed.

Thank you for helping our forests and all who call them home. Be sure to spread the word about buckthorn removal by helping a neighbor or friend find and remove buckthorn from their yard. Also consider sharing your achievement on the Geneva Natural Resource Committee Facebook page to encourage others to get involved.

Want to do more? Come to a Fabyan Forest Preserve volunteer day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14, or Saturday, May 28, to help remove buckthorn and other invasive plants. More information can be found on the city of Geneva website on the Natural Resources Committee page.

Autumn Bruno

Geneva Middle School South science teacher