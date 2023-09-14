Geneva Chamber: Geneva is your kind of town!

The 2023-24 school year has begun. Schedules have been configured or reconfigured. Phone alarms are starting to have a purpose again and maybe, just maybe, you are finding a little extra “me” time available. A little extra time to rediscover your hometown.

Let’s talk shopping. Did you know many Geneva stores and restaurants are locally owned and the owner just might be the one assisting you when you visit? Their expertise and outstanding customer service can’t be equaled. With more than 100 specialty shops in the downtown area and recognized names at the Geneva Commons, you are sure to find exactly what you are looking for. All without using too much or maybe any gas.

After any kind of shopping, window or otherwise, eating is absolutely necessary. Discover the culinary diversity of Geneva by tasting signature dishes at any of our delicious restaurants. Snack on mouthwatering handmade chocolates and homemade baked goodies. Dining in Geneva is more than a meal. It is an experience. While the weather is gorgeous, why not dine al fresco?

Pamper yourself by planning a getaway from the everyday. The treat could be a restoring and replenishing spa day or if time allows, even an overnight stay. Being able to stay just minutes from home in a bed and breakfast or fine hotel is such an advantage.

Geneva not only has countless places and opportunities to bike, run or walk, but the spectacular views you get to experience are an added bonus.

Visit www.genevachamber.com for all things shopping, eating, drinking, playing, staying and exploring Geneva.

Shop and dine local

This week, Sept. 10-16, is Illinois Chamber of Commerce Week. Celebrate by shopping and dining local with Geneva Chamber members. Many unique businesses recently have opened. A business directory of members can be found on our website. Now is the perfect time to visit a business “new to you” in Geneva.

Share your holiday spirit

“If you like Geneva, you should volunteer in Geneva.”

No matter your time commitment or interest, there is sure to be a volunteer position for you. Up next is the Holiday House Tour onDec. 1-2.

Our festivals are extensive and certainly would not be possible without the generous support of a team of volunteers. These individuals make everything run smoothly and efficiently. Our volunteers are a special part of our community support. We appreciate them very much. Look for sign-up information in October at the Chamber’s website.