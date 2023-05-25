@Your Batavia Library: Find your voice this summer at the library

The Batavia Public Library is a vibrant place, filled with so many ways to explore your hobbies, discover your talents and unearth your passions.

Everyone has a special talent, skill or gift that sets them apart and makes them exceptional. Some of us can cook or bake, while others can build cars or planes. Some of us can paint or write, while others can design or act.

The library is an amazing place that can help individuals find their voice during Summer Reading Club while also earning a chance for great prizes.

Between Friday, May 26, and Monday, Aug. 7, you may read or listen to any book, regardless of whether it’s online, checked out from the library, pulled from your own bookshelves or borrowed from a friend.

Log your books as you complete them, either on paper logs available May 26 on our website or in the library or via the Beanstack app. Each completed reading log can earn adults and teens the chance for prizes. Children through eighth grade may earn the chance for rewards by reading or doing special activities.

For children, the library will host a Summer Reading Club Kickoff on Saturday, June 3, featuring magician and Batavian Ken Mate, face painting by Terri Mate and free ice cream. We will host fun programs for children throughout the summer, including Intro to Improv classes Monday, July 10, as well as painting, crafting, video gaming, chess and bingo and Lego building programs in July. The spotlight will be on Batavia children’s special talents during the Batavia Public Library Talent Show at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27.

For teens, the library will feature a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Video Gaming Tournament on Nintendo Switch, as well as crafting classes in July and August.

For adults, the library will offer free crafting programs using the Cricut in July and August and Sketch & Write with Kyle White, which is an interactive workshop combining art and writing for beginners, on Tuesday, July 11. The Power of Meditation on Wednesday, July 12, shows how meditation can be an uncomplicated way to deal with our daily stress and connect with the peace within us. Chef Kristyn Slick will host free online cooking classes on Wednesday, July 19, with a Summer Food Tour of Italy, and on Wednesday, Aug. 16, with a Summer Food Tour of Japan.

Reading delightful books and trying new programs is a wonderful way to explore our own capabilities and find our voices this summer. Begin exploring today at bataviapubliclibrary.org/summer-reading-club-2023.