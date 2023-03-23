@Your Batavia Public Library: Help us honor an outstanding changemaker

Some remarkable, talented and passionate people have been recognized as Library Leader at the Batavia Public Library.

Noted Batavia historian and author Marilyn Robinson. Susan and Daniel Russo, past and current Board of Library Trustees presidents, longtime members and supporters of Friends of the Batavia Public Library and dedicated library advocates.

William “Bill” Wood, a library trustee and well-known Batavia educator whose name is immortalized in Hoover-Wood School. Lorraine Ramus, the first recipient, in 2003. Ramus was recognized for her service as a library trustee for 18 years, during which time she was involved in three library building projects.

Those selected as Library Leader not only make positive contributions to the Library, but our entire Batavia Public Library District community. And as such changemakers, they deserve a special honor.

The Batavia Public Library is seeking nominations for recognition as a Library Leader. This award is bestowed biennially on individuals whose instrumental work benefits the library district, its services and our community.

To be eligible for this award, nominees must meet at least three of the following criteria:

• Demonstrates exemplary commitment to the goals and mission of the Batavia Public Library.

• Makes a significant and long-lasting contribution to the advancement of the Library through leadership, excellence, achievement or volunteerism.

• Advocates for access to information and freedom of speech and expression.

• Promotes the growth and development of the library.

• Fosters partnerships with local organizations and agencies to enhance the quality of library service in Batavia.

• Champions the library and its services to the community.

• Encourages innovative and visionary thinking in the library’s operations, programs and services.

Nominees may include Batavia Public Library District residents; members of the business community; individuals affiliated with Batavia educational, civic, and philanthropic organizations; members of the Friends of the Batavia Public Library; as well as directors and volunteers of the Batavia Public Library Foundation; former members of the Board of Library Trustees; current and former employees (with at least 10 years’ service); and volunteers of the Batavia Public Library.

Recognition as a Library Leader may be awarded posthumously.

This year’s winner will be the ninth recipient.

In honor of National Library Week, which is celebrated in April, nominations must be submitted by Monday, April 17. The award will be presented during Library Card Sign-Up Month in September. Honorees are recognized in the Book of Library Leaders, which is displayed at the entrance to the Library Leaders Reading Room, also known as the Quiet Reading Room.

Nominations may be submitted by any member of the Batavia Public Library community, including its users, support groups such as the Friends of the Batavia Public Library, volunteers, trustees and employees.

Nomination packets may be obtained in person at the library, or from our website, at BataviaPublicLibrary.org/library-leader. Completed nomination packets will include the nomination form; nominator’s letter of nomination, which explains the eligibility of their nominee; plus two letters of support.

Please mail or deliver these completed nomination packets, by April 17, to:

Library Leader Committee

Attention: Director, Batavia Public Library

10 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL 60510-2449