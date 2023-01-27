Batavia Business Beat: Welcome 2023! We’re celebrating all year long

This year, the Batavia Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 70th anniversary of incorporation – our platinum jubilee!

Although the official date of incorporation is Sept. 30, 1953, we believe such a milestone is worthy of celebrating all year long.

As we dig into the archives, it is fun to discover that the Chamber either started or was heavily involved with numerous Batavia events and traditions that still are operational today. We also found some that have gone by the wayside. Watch for more Batavia Chamber history stories and event tie-ins throughout 2023.

Community flag

One of the newest Batavia Chamber projects involves flying a Batavia Community Flag. The key word here is “community.” What represents Batavia to you? Community, service, neighbors, the river, industry, the arts? Batavians have so much to take pride in! Soon we will be able to display our community pride with a beautiful Batavia community flag. The Batavia Chamber is producing a flag to symbolize our wonderful town. Best of all, it will be your flag!

A flag design competition is underway to find the perfect flag for Batavia. The design contest is open to all Batavia residents. Designs can be emailed to bataviaflag@bataviachamber.org or dropped off at the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, 106 W. Wilson St. by March 1.

A selection committee will choose the winner from the entries and designate it as the Batavia Community Flag. FlagSource, a local Batavia flag manufacturer, will produce 3-foot-by-5-foot and garden-size flags that the Chamber will make available for sale. A portion of the profits will be donated to the Flag Day Monument that is being built in downtown Batavia this year. Visit www.bataviaflag.org for more information and to submit your design.

Inspire scholarships open for applications

Another project initiated recently by the Batavia Chamber is the Inspire Scholarship program, which is motivated by the makeup of our membership. This is the fourth year that the Chamber is offering four scholarships, worth $1,000 each, to Batavia High School seniors. The financial award shall be paid directly to the institute the recipient will be attending. More information and a link to the applications is available on the homepage of our website, www.bataviachamber.org.

Upcoming events

There are plenty of events coming up in February, including a Batavia Women in Business luncheon on Valentine’s Day. The speaker, Maggie Seng Sadowsky, is a Batavian and the owner of 8 Track Foods. Considered a thought leader in the natural foods realm, Seng Sadowsky has launched more than 100 successful products in the food industry. She’ll share her thoughts on taking your business to the next level.

The group plans to share their hearts, too, with Marklund as the featured charity. Register for the event at bataviachamber.org/events and bring new batteries, arts and craft supplies and Cricut supplies to fulfill Marklund’s wish list.

While you’re on our website, check out all the other upcoming networking opportunities and join us!

As always, we love it when you stop by our office to ask questions or just say hi. You’ll find us at 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Friday. You can call 630-879-7134 or text 478-CHAMBER and we’ll get right back to you.