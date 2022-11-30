Live Your Best Life: Wishing you a happy accident this season

We’ve all grown up hearing the daunting phrase “sometimes things don’t work out the way you planned.” But instead of receiving that as a cautionary tale, what if we saw it as a “happy accident,” where chance played out and new traditions were formed?

I remember one such happy accident.

I was planning to see a movie with my tiny toddlers at the theater until I read these words when we arrived: Sold out. My heart sank. I accidentally had been looking at showtimes for the wrong day. Sunday movies had become a special tradition for us. What would we do now?

Quickly picking up the metaphorical pieces of my disappointment before my little ones could notice, I declared we would try something new: We would pop into a nearby department store whose decorative wreaths and twinkling lights we had noticed earlier when we passed by.

Turns out that change in plans was a gift. My children were mesmerized and asked if we could return the following weekend. Sure, when you are under 3 feet tall, everything is a new experience, but mixing things up also reminded me that discovery – of any kind – can be just as rewarding as those well-worn traditions.

Yes, that favorite sledding spot that you return to each year is non-negotiable. And your family’s legacy cookie recipe (no matter how unhealthy by today’s standards) will be baking in your oven as these words are read. But if, just if, you find this season that some of your best-laid plans don’t work out, there’s wonder yet to be found.

This season, we invite you and your family to explore the Geneva Park District winter program guide with a fresh lens and discover something new:

Popcorn, PJs and Movies: BYOPJs! This all-ages special event includes a make-your-own popcorn station and the opportunity to vote on which movie to watch! Held at Sunset Community Center from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4. $8 a person (non-resident $12).

Slingshot Biathlon: This new competition for ages 12 and older is a twist on the traditional winter games. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28 and is set among the rolling prairie trails of Peck Farm Park. Test your skill at a series of slingshot targets using biodegradable BBs. We’ll provide a warming station and hot beverages. Just bring a set of skis (required) and be part of history at this inaugural event. $20 a person (non-resident $25).

Half Moon Hike: All ages are invited to enjoy a night hike and learn about the moon and nature at night from our knowledgeable Peck Farm Park staff. After the hike, enjoy a campfire snack. The event takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26. $5 a person (non-resident $7).

Trips: Ages 21 and older are invited to destinations and performances ranging from a relaxing day of lunch and shopping to a show-stopping tribute to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers at Starved Rock State Park. Grab some friends and hop on the bus!

Winter Break Group Fitness classes: Both BestLife Fitness Centers offer group fitness classes for only $6 each from Dec. 19-30. Holiday Zumba, Feelin’ Frosty Fusion and Holly Jolly WERQ are just a few favorites with a seasonal twist. Please bring a canned good for the local food pantry. Ages 14 and older are welcome. Registration is required.

If you find yourself needing to rearrange plans this winter, just remember there is plenty to explore at the Geneva Park District. Winter Program Guides are available at GenevaParks.org or at any park district facility. Resident registration begins Dec. 6. Non-resident registration begins Dec. 13.

Not only will it feel good to discover something about yourself and your community, but your happy accidents may just lead to new traditions.

