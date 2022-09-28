St. Charles Park District: Discover friendships as a home away from home at the Adult Activity Center

Pull a chair up to the table of just one of the many drop-in activities offered and find new community connections at the St. Charles Park District’s Adult Activity Center.

Located inside the Pottawatomie Community Center along the banks of the tranquil Fox River, this dedicated space for ages 50+ provides three spacious, comfortable rooms for quiet reading, computers with Internet access and a place to play cards, watch movies or join a billiards game.

“We are open seven days a week,” said Lynne Yuill, supervisor for the Adult Activity Center. “When the weather is nice, visitors enjoy taking a short stroll through the Native Plant Garden to see what’s in bloom.”

It’s become a great place for new friendships to blossom too, Yuill added. She regularly meets people who have recently retired or just moved into the Fox Valley area and are looking to connect with others who share similar interests. Oftentimes, she makes a great match, whether it be quilting, card games, lunches out or day trips.

“The chances of meeting someone new are pretty good,” said Yuill.

While most members come from St. Charles, about 40% are from the neighboring towns of Geneva, Elburn, Batavia, South Elgin and Campton Hills.

All current and prospective members are welcome to attend an Open House on Monday, October 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There’s something for everyone! Alert minds, healthy bodies, energized spirits – come and see what the Adult Activity Center is all about. Enjoy giveaways and light refreshments, too.

With a reasonably-priced annual membership of only $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents, a variety of meaningful and fun leisure time activities await. Whether it’s socializing with others on a trip to an area attraction, participating in a health & fitness class or attending an educational program, staying active and engaged in a community lifestyle can mean the difference between aging successfully and aging prematurely.

Membership includes discounts for specific programs and events, a quarterly newsletter featuring upcoming activities, free or low cost weekly drop-in programs and access to an expansive Little Library.

“The shelves are brimming with a great collection of books,” Yuill said.

The fall line up of fun features some returning guest speakers and events, but Yuill is excited for a few new ones. Soup, Salad & Scrabble takes place on Oct. 14 and Nov. 11. Try your best to get a triple word score while socializing with others over a light lunch. Hike with a naturalist on Oct. 15 through the trails of Hickory Knolls Natural Area to discover native plants and the year-round restoration efforts to sustain this natural habitat.

While many use the park district for its sports programs, preschool, art classes or special events, the district is dedicated to serving all ages. The Adult Activity Center originally opened in 2003 when the district added a two-story addition to Pottawatomie Community Center.

Let’s Do Lunch is always a favorite with groups checking out local restaurants’ cuisine each month. Participants pay for their own lunch, but an advance registration guarantees you a seat at the table with old and new friends.

Another popular program is the monthly volunteer sessions at the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva.

“There’s a job for every ability,” Yuill said. “Mostly, we help sort and pack food items that will be distributed in the Fox Valley communities…giving back to the community is rewarding.”

Remember to reserve your tickets now for the unforgettable annual holiday Jingle Bell Bash on Dec. 2. New this year, the live entertainment, feasting, raffles, door prizes and cash bar will be held at the Speakeasy at The Arcada Theater in downtown St. Charles. You can skip the hassle of parking in the downtown area and sign up for the free transportation to and from Pottawatomie Community Center.

“The food is delicious and I’m excited to see everyone decked out in their holiday best, dancing in the festive Speakeasy,” Yuill said.