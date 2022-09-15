St. Charles Park District: Fall family favorites with the St. Charles Park District

There’s beauty in every season and one of the best places to embrace autumn is with the St. Charles Park District. Four special events loved by families with young children are returning this season.

The free BIG Truck Show is back on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at James O. Breen Community Park. This is a rare chance to view the inner workings of the trucks, cars and tractors that are usually only viewed from a distance. Representatives will be on hand to offer ‘tours’ and answer questions about some of the equipment. On display this year are a garbage truck, a donut truck, school bus, tow trucks and more. Be sure to bring your camera.

The much-loved Autumn Hayrides returns this season at Primrose Farm. Round up some friends and neighbors and select a reservation for rides available at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 30 to Oct. 22. Each tractor-drawn ride is about 30 minutes and group rides include the fixings to create your own s’mores over your group’s fire pit. Group rates available for between eight to 20 people and individual tickets available as well.

At the Pumpkin Patch Creations family-friendly event, also at the farm on Saturdays, Oct. 1-22 from 3:30 to 5 p.m., enjoy a tractor-drawn wagon ride to and from the farmyard to the pumpkin patch to select your perfect pie pumpkin then create a work of pumpkin art with paints and decorations. The whole family will enjoy a special marshmallow treat roasted over an open fire. Fee per person is $15 per person. Advance reservations are required.

And for those who love Halloween so much, it’s scary, they need to sign up now for the Mummy Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 8 at River Bend Community Park. This race event is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Have a hocus pocus ghoul time with a little exercise and a skele-ton of fun this spooky season! For all or part of your run/walk, try morphing into a mummy with arms and legs stretched out. No bending your knees! Trick or Treat at the candy/prize stations and learn some silly Halloween jokes along your way. Take home a special Halloween DIY craft. After your 1-mile walk/run, sit for a spell and enjoy a brew (pre-packaged snack & beverage.

Awards presented for Best Halloween Costume. Fee for the first runner is $10 and each additional runner is $7 per person. Advance registration required.

To register for these and other seasonal special events, visit stcparks.org/events.