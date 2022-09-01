Living Your Best Life: Stewardship behind the scenes of your ‘happy place’

The shiny first row of bleachers from which you cheer on your friend’s softball league.

That grassy haven beneath a shady oak, diffusing the sunlight while you gather for a picnic.

Your loved one’s favorite bench where you sit to remember them.

Maybe one of these is your “happy place.” That spot you seek to experience connection, joy or peace. Or maybe you have yet to find it (if the latter, this column is for you).

For lifelong resident Jay Womack, that place is standing in the prairie at Peck Farm Park, surrounded by windblown grasses teeming with butterflies, birds and bees.

“It’s hard to appreciate a prairie when you drive by in your car,” he said. “You really understand it when you’re standing in it. All of a sudden, it comes alive.”

Womack said the Geneva Park District offers countless places to connect – with loved ones, with nature, or with one’s self.

“All of our parks have a unique identity,” Womack said. “There are no two places that are alike.”

Partners in stewardship

Behind these scenes are many partners in stewardship, working to support the park district’s goal to sustain spaces for our community to enjoy.

“To me, stewardship is a responsibility to educate and support the activities and programs that are part of the Geneva Park District,” said Womack, a member of the Geneva Park District Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all residents in the Geneva Park District by securing donations for open space, parks and recreational facilities. “It makes a difference in so many lives by supporting opportunities to connect with nature, be outside and experience a place that has a history in the city of Geneva.”

One such opportunity is right around the corner. Autumn Fair at Peck Farm Park is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is free for all ages, with minimal fees for some activities, food and beverages.

“Autumn Fair helps to support other activities, like upgrading the benches at a baseball field or installing a piece of playground equipment,” Womack said.

Connect and celebrate

Like many special events, Autumn Fair is so much more than just a fundraiser. “It’s about connecting people to a place that is just an amazing asset to our community,” Womack said.

“Each year we look forward to providing this popular event as we celebrate the beginning of fall,” said Sheavoun Lambillotte, executive director of the Geneva Park District and secretary of the Geneva Park District Foundation.

“Autumn fair is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy Peck Farm Park and the beautiful season with a day of affordable activities and entertainment for all ages,” she said.

If you’re planning to attend Autumn Fair, we recommend this checklist of special activities:

• Cozy up to loved ones and enjoy a hayride.

• Visit the Butterfly House before it closes for the season at 3 p.m.

• Greet a hawk up close at the birds of prey presentation.

• Feed a friendly farm animal at the petting zoo.

• Paint a pumpkin.

• Grab a bite to eat while listening to live music.

• Try your luck at winning one of more than 15 prizes in the basket raffle.

Autumn Fair provides an opportunity to learn, play and discover the year-round offerings of Peck Farm Park, including the Peck Family History Gallery, Hawks Hollow Nature Playground, Observation Silo and nature trails.

Before you leave, don’t forget to slow down and visit the prairie. You may find your next “happy place.”

• Laura Sprague is the marketing and sponsorship manager for the Geneva Park District, which aspires to enhance the quality of the community and inspire residents to live their best life. She can be reached at lsprague@genevaparks.com.