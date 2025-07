The front door of the Maple Park Police Department, 306 Willow St., Maple Park on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

MAPLE PARK – The Maple Park Police Department will hold its inaugural National Night Out this summer for citizens and business owners to say no to crime.

The family-friendly event will run 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Civic Center Park, 306 Willow St., Maple Park.

The event features live entertainment, community organizations, fire and police department displays, and the Illinois Army National Guard.

Participants are encouraged to turn on front porch lights and stand up to crime.