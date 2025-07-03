Batavia Rotary Club opens 37th annual car raffle

Shaw Local August 2024 file photo – The Rotary Club of Batavia will host its 37th annual car raffle on Nov. 22, 2025, for community members to support local projects and organizations. (Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

BATAVIA – The 37th annual car raffle hosted by Rotary Club of Batavia is underway through November for community members to support local projects and organizations.

The grand prize drawing is at 5 p.m. Nov. 22. at Gerald Ford, 208 Hansen Blvd., North Aurora.

Participants can win a grand prize of $50,000 or a $50,000 voucher for a new Ford. Nine raffle drawings also will be offered to win $500. The raffle runs through Nov. 22.

“We are excited to kick off our 37th Annual Raffle, which not only provides an opportunity for participants to win big but also supports vital community programs, charities, scholarships, and projects,” the Rotary Club of Batavia fundraising committee chair Tony Winter said in a news release. “Every dollar raised goes directly back into the community, making a meaningful impact. To date, the club has returned over $1,000,000 to the community as a result of this raffle.”

Tickets cost $100. The tickets are limited to 1,200 participants. To buy tickets, visit BataviaRotaryCharities.com.

The Rotary Club of Batavia has been dedicated to serving the community through philanthropy, service, and fellowship since 1948.

For information, visit BataviaRotaryCharities.com, email info@BataviaRotaryClub.org, or visit BataviaRotaryClub.org.