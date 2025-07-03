Fox Valley Court Watch seeks volunteers to witness domestic violence court cases

Shaw Local file photo – The Fox Valley Court Watch is seeking volunteers to assist in courtroom monitoring during domestic violence cases in Kane and Kendall counties. (Shaw Local News Network)

BATAVIA – Nonprofit Fox Valley Court Watch is seeking volunteers to assist in courtroom monitoring during domestic violence cases in Kane and Kendall counties.

Volunteers observe courtroom judges, attorneys, advocates, victims and atmosphere, then fill out observation assessments if necessary.

More olunteers are needed due to an increase in domestic violence cases that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the organization.

A training class will be held Aug. 22 at Grace Lutheran Church, 5N600 Hanson Road, St. Charles. Volunteer and board member applications are available online at FVCW.org.

To submit an application, send the filled out form via mail to Fox Valley Court Watch, P.O. Box 327, Batavia.

The Fox Valley Court Watch is nonprofit which provides an impartial assessment on the effectiveness of domestic violence cases handling to promote victim safety and abuser accountability.

For information, email Turnernw9@aol.com.