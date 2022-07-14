St. Charles Park District: Get to the starting line for the youth triathlon, disc golf competition

A little competition can be a lot of fun, thanks to the staff at the St. Charles Park District.

There’s still time to register for the annual youth triathlon – Splashes, Dashes and Spokes – on Saturday, July 23. The kid-friendly competition invites children ages 5 to 15 to swim, run and bike in a timed event with awards for top finishers and goody bags for all participants.

Alex Hartzell, aquatic supervisor for the St. Charles Park District, said the youth triathlon is the perfect opportunity for those who have always wanted to attempt a triathlon, perhaps after watching their parents compete.

“We have those competing for the first time and those who try to beat their times from previous year. It’s a great event,” Hartzell said.

The youth triathlon takes place in James O. Breen Community Park. Participants swim in Crayfish Canal at Otter Cove Aquatic Park, bike through a closed parking lot course and run in the trails and grass. The race is broken down into three age groups with incrementally challenging distances. Those ages 5 to 7 swim 50 yards, bike one mile and run a half mile. Those ages 8 to 10 swim 100 yards, bike two miles and run a half mile. The 11 to 15 age group swims 200 yards, bikes five miles and runs one mile.

Registration is required. The cost is $65 a child.

Competition isn’t just for the young this summer. Park district staff are excited for the return of the Disc Golf Frenzy on Saturday, July 30, for a third year. Players compete in 18 holes of disc golf on the course in James O. Breen Community Park.

“Everyone ages 12 and older is welcome,” said TC Hull, athletics, tournament and events supervisor for the St. Charles Park District.

Hull, who has been playing disc golf since he was a teen, said it’s a great sport and one that is easy to enjoy because many courses are free.

While it’s a simple sport, it still has challenges.

“It’s not as easy as it looks and every course is different, with wind, trees and elevations that create different challenges,” Hull said.

Disc Golf Frenzy is a fun competition. In past years, participants have included siblings and even parent-child pairs.

“Last year we had an adult son fly in from New York to compete with his dad,” Hull said.

All participants receive a swag bag and there will be prizes for the top finishers.

Registration is required, with registration closing the night before the event. The cost to participate is $20 a player.