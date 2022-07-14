Geneva Chamber: Tack Sa Mycket (Thanks so much!)

Otroligt! Whether you say it in Swedish or English, the word “incredible” encompasses everything that was last month’s huge Swedish Days festival.

Sure, Mother Nature provided some challenges, but the crowds still came. We hope everyone had as much fun attending as we did, festing like it was 2019. A huge thank you to the city of Geneva departments for making sure the downtown always looked its best, for all the work of setting up, hooking up and cleaning up whatever was necessary to run the five-day event.

Thank you to the Geneva Police Department, Geneva Fire Department and EMA for keeping everyone safe and not letting the crowds have “too much fun.” Thank you to the sponsors who helped make the festival possible, the volunteers who represented Geneva superbly and Geneva businesses for staying open late for the more than 200,000 visitors.

To anyone who donated monetarily or their time or talents, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce appreciates it!

Get arty

Back for 2022, the prestigious Geneva Arts Fair will showcase the work of fine artists from around the country from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23 and 24.

Designed as an interactive gallery, this year’s juried show will provide visitors with the opportunity to peruse multiple mediums and talk directly with the artists about their displays. As they stroll down Third Street in Geneva, guests can enjoy art “en plein aire” and, best of all, for free.

Once again, the expertise and products of Plandscape Inc. will make the intersection of Third and Franklin streets into a breathtaking display of foliage and color. You won’t believe that this beauty is only temporary. The big white tent is your spot for information, and there will be art projects for the kids beginning at 11 a.m. both days. Thank you to Pinot’s Palette and Water Street Studios for coordinating.

Geneva merchants and restaurants will be open all weekend. Pop in for a visit.

The annual Geneva Arts Fair, presented by GreenFields of Geneva, is a must-do on your summer calendar. Visit the website for more information.

Rev your motors

July also signals the start of the Geneva Chamber Classic Car Shows. They will be Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 25.

Step back in time at the historic Kane County Courthouse as car collectors gather to show off their rides. The audience comes from near and far to bop to the music of the 1950s while they ogle the beauties and vote for their favorite make and model.

In the case of cancellation because of inclement weather, the Chamber will post on genevachamber.com and Facebook (Geneva, IL - Chamber of Commerce & Tourism).